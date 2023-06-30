Check out our top picks for the best Anime games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Anime Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Persona 5 Royal – 40% off

Description: Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!

Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief.

Be able to explore Tokyo, unlock Personas, experience alternate endings, and more in this definitive version of Persona 5 Royal which also includes 40 items of previously released downloadable content.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – 25% off

Description: This game is a brand-new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide.

In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey.

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills. Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more.

Muse Dash – 85% off

Description: Paradise of parkour & rhythm game ★★★ — Muse Dash!!

Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!!

includes 62 songs, and there will be future updates! Purchase [Just as Planned] to unlock all paid content in the future.

From novice to expert, you can always find your song from the abundant music packs at different difficulty levels~

Characters of different personalities, exquisite animations, and excellent voice-overs. You’ll definitely fall in love with them (σﾟ∀ﾟ)σ

DJMAX RESPECT V – 80% off

Description: DJMAX RESPECT V is the latest installment from the creators of the critically acclaimed rhythm game franchise ‘DJMAX.’ Experience tracks from popular artists such as Marshmello, Porter Robinson, and Yukika, exclusive Full HD Music Videos, online multiplayer, new game modes, and more!

DJMAX RESPECT V delivers an unrivaled rhythm game experience, introducing new modes, new artists, more than 150 unique tracks, exclusive music videos, and for the first time in franchise history, competitive online-multiplayer!

Whether you crave a casual freeplay session, or desire to crush your friend’s recent high score in real time, DJMAX RESPECT V has you covered. ‘AIR Mode’ will allow you to enjoy a continuous, random playlist, during which you can choose to play or simply listen, as well as leave comments for other players! But if bragging rights and glory are what you crave, new ‘Online Modes’ will put your skills to the test, pairing you against friends and rivals around the world.

Featuring both keyboard and full controller support (Coming Soon™), and an extensive tracklist spanning numerous genres, like Pop, Rock, Electronic, Ambient, Jazz and even Easy Listening, DJMAX RESPECT V will leave no rhythm gamer wanting!

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- – 25% off

Description: The cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics pioneered in the Guilty Gear series have been raised to the next level in “GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-“. The new artistic direction and improved character animations will go beyond anything you’ve seen before in a fighting game!

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Discover the Smell of the Game with Guilty Gear -Strive-! Immerse yourself in new gameplay mechanics designed to be simple and welcoming for fighting game newcomers, yet deep and creative for veterans. Ride the Fire into a heavy metal inspired alternate future full of over-the-top action, style and fun! Blazing!

Head into the final confrontation with That Man, the person responsible for all the destruction and damage to the world and and it's inhabitants. Join Sol Badguy, his rival Ky Kiske, and a total starting roster of 15 unique characters as they face the astonishing conclusion to a story 20 years in the making!

Volcano Princess – 15% off

Description: Prepare the next monarch by finding her hobbies, training her for battle, and befriending the citizens she'll one day protect. Dive into an all-new parenting-simulator-RPG adventure, where every decision you make will not only affect the future of your daughter but that of an entire empire!

As your daughter's sole guardian, it’s up to you to make sure she has everything she needs to be happy in her daily life and studies.

Explore new hobbies and interests with her; your child is always learning so it’s important to try different jobs and activities.

Despite all the growth and change you experience together, the most important lesson you must teach is that the bonds of family can never be broken.

The sunlight filters softly through the trees, and the streets of the Volcano Kingdom are filled with whimsical tunes! Besides enjoying the delicacies and delights of the land with your darling daughter, players can also interact with a curious cast of characters.

Persona® 5 Strikers – 67% off

Description: Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!

Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story while being able to dynamically control your team during explosive action combat in its Dynasty Warrior-esque gameplay.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – 75% off

Description: Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others.

Play through iconic DRAGON BALL Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes (Raditz, Frieza, Cell etc…). Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge!

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – 80% off

Description: The latest opus in the acclaimed STORM series is taking you on a colorful and breathtaking ride. Take advantage of the totally revamped battle system and prepare to dive into the most epic fights you’ve ever seen!

NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD – 50% off

Description: NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD is a “multi-ending ADV” depicting daily life with “OMGkawaiiAngel”, a young girl with a rather extreme need for approval attempting to become the #1 “Internet Angel” (streamer).

Gradually build up OMGkawaiiAngel’s number of followers as she spends her days streaming, using various ”stress relievers”, and generally being kinda messed up. Experience all the different crazy ups and downs and find out for yourself whether this story is even capable of having a happy ending.

Turn “Ame” – somewhat of a hot mess of a girl – into an OMGWTF-cute internet angel and jumpstart her career as a live streamer for the most hardcore nerds online! While she may look somewhat low-key and quiet, she’s actually a ridiculously selfish and vapid girl with a tendency to get carried away and a desperate need for approval. She’s, well… kind of troublesome personality.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – 50% off

Description: Become the Blade that Destroys Demons!

In Adventure Mode, follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human.

In Versus Mode, characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, can be freely matched against each other in a 2 vs 2 setting with up to 2 players on or offline! Enjoy this simple but exhilarating battle system, and become the greatest demon slayer you can!