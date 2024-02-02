Pretty much any contender could use Bojan Bogdanovic.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is almost here. Just one week is left for teams to make moves to the roster for a playoff push or accrue assets for a rebuild. The Detroit Pistons, obviously, will be going the latter route.

At 6-41, they are not making a run to even the play-in tournament, let alone the playoffs. While that is the case, they do have veteran players on their roster they can trade to bring back valuable draft picks and/or young players to help fortify a core of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson.

One of those veterans? Bojan Bogdanovic.

It makes plenty of sense for Detroit to trade Bogdanovic. He's about to turn 35 years old and has another year left on his contract, which is partially guaranteed. Bogdanovic is better served spending what's remaining of that contract competing for the postseason, not drifting away on a bottom-feeder. He is still plenty good, too. The Croatian star is averaging 20.3 points per game on a robust 56.6% effective field goal percentage.

Bogdanovic could help any team looking to compete, but a couple stand out above the rest as likely suitors with the February 8th trade deadline fast approaching.

One could argue the Chicago Bulls should be trying to bottom out and trade players like Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond and Zach LaVine for young players and draft picks. That doesn't seem to be their priority, however. Instead, they reportedly have their eyes on Bogdanovic in a potential trade involving Zach LaVine, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Edwards also reported the Bulls want one of Detroit's blue-chip young prospects in that deal, but that the Pistons are unlikely to include any of Cunningham, Duren, Ivey or Thompson. But if the Bulls were to acquire Bogdanovic, he would fit in quite nicely offensively. He can space the floor for guys like DeRozan and the burgeoning Coby White and could create mismatches for White in a potential two-man game.

Long-term, this does seem like a lateral move and not worth Chicago's time or investment. But reports are this is something that could happen, and if it does, it could help the Bulls make the postseason. If that's the goal, then it makes some sense for the Bulls to go after Bogdanovic.

It would make more sense for the Sixers to go after another defender and/or shot creator on the perimeter, but Bogdanovic would fit in well on the roster, too. He is a bit redundant next to Tobias Harris, but he also would serve as an upgrade over Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington as a potential sixth man for Philadelphia.

Any deal the Sixers make or don't make will have to factor in the loads of cap space they are hoarding for next summer. Joel Embiid and Jaden Springer are currently the only Sixers under contract for next season and combine to make roughly $55 million. Tyrese Maxey's cap hold has to be factored in as well, but with the salary cap slated to be $141 million next season, Philly is going to have max cap space and close to two max spots next summer as things stand.

Bojan Bogdanovic is slated to make $19 million next summer, but only $2 million is guaranteed. The Sixers can have their cake and eat it too by trading for him, improving a team that's already a title contender while maintaining flexibility for the summer. The Sixers should be calling the Pistons to see what the price on Bogdanovic really is.