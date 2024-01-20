Coby White has taken a big leap for the Bulls from last year to this year.

The Chicago Bulls have had an up and down season both in terms of play and injuries. The team received some unfortunate news in the injury department on Friday as Zach LaVine will have to miss some time for the Bulls, but this isn't his first injury of the season. LaVine has already missed a good amount of time this year, and one player that has maybe stepped up the most for the Bulls in his absence is Coby White.

Coby White has had a fantastic season so far for the Bulls, and it's incredible to see the strides he has taken this year. Last season, he averaged just 9.7 PPG, and this year, he's up to 18.6. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan recently broke down his growth.

“I think stylistically, it’s helped him [Coby White] that we’re playing a bit faster,” Billy Donovan said to the media last week. “It’s giving him more opportunities in transition, and it’s giving him more opportunities when the floor is not totally set. It’s hard against set defenses with all the scouting and everything. Early on [in his career], it was all about putting the ball in the basket. I think he’s found different ways [to be effective]: he’s improved his defense, he’s done a really good job rebounding, and I haven’t given him enough credit for that. There’s been games where he’s getting five, six or eight rebounds. I also think the part that he realizes from a defensive standpoint is that when he rebounds, it creates a lot more opportunities for him in transition. But overall, I think it's just him having a better and clearer picture understanding that there’s a lot more to his game than putting the ball in the basket. I think early on, when it [the ball] wasn’t going in, it was like ‘What else do I hang my hat on?’ I think he did struggle my first year with him reading defenses and understanding rotations and pick and roll coverages, but he’s gotten a lot better in terms of that which has really opened up his ability to pass and make plays. He came in with a great ability to score but give him credit for the time and effort he’s put in to become really well rounded.”

Now that Zach LaVine is going to be out with an injury again, White will likely get even more action on the court for the Bulls. If he continues to play this way, it's going to be a special year for him.