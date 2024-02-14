Would the Lakers agree to this offer from the Warriors if LeBron James gave his stamp of approval?

On a day when couples celebrate their love for each other, while hopeless romantics daydream about the potential of being with a special someone, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne dropped a bombshell report on the morning of Valentine's Day. The Golden State Warriors did exactly the latter when they reportedly made their feeble attempt to trade for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James just prior to the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

According to Woj, the Warriors made “an unsuccessful bid” to convince the Lakers to part ways with the four-time NBA MVP and for James to come to the Warriors to form a partnership with Stephen Curry. Discussions reportedly began at the ownership level, with Warriors owner Joe Lacob reaching out to Jeanie Buss on James' availability. Buss referred the Warriors to James' agent Rich Paul to ask about what the NBA's all-time leading scorer felt about a trade. Draymond Green, who is also a client of Paul under Klutch Sports, also sought the agent's help to convince James to come to the Bay Area. However, James was firm that he wanted to remain with the Purple and Gold franchise.

Of course, this Valentine's Day bombshell sent NBA social media ablaze, with those same hopeless romantics (and even those in relationships) now shifting their daydreams about a potential lover to the potential of LeBron James and Stephen Curry being on the same team.

Golden State reportedly had an offer prepared for Los Angeles in case the Lakers were willing to listen. NBA fans will likely never find out what the Warriors had on the table. So, for the purposes of what-ifs and daydreams, let's look at the best trade the Warriors could have offered the Lakers for LeBron James.

Best Warriors trade offer to the Lakers for LeBron James

Warriors receive: LeBron James, Gabe Vincent

Lakers receive: Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2026 1st round pick, 2028 1st round pick

This is probably the best the Golden State Warriors could do in a trade for a 39-year-old LeBron James. In this deal, the Warriors give up a package of Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins as the main salary pieces, with Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and the two 1st round picks as the primary enticers for a LeBron James trade. In exchange, the Warriors land James and also get Gabe Vincent in the process to make the salaries work.

Acquiring one of the greatest players of all time and pairing him with another all-timer like Curry would be every NBA fans' pipedream. James and Curry on the same team would break the internet overnight and essentially force the NBA to put each Warriors game on national TV until James retires. Despite being long-time rivals, their games have always been the perfect complement. Shooters have always been the best pieces to enhance James' premium ability to drive the basket and create for his teammates and no one fits the bill better than the greatest shooter of all time.

We've seen these two legends link up in the All-Star game. Just imagine them standing side by side every single night.

Would the Lakers even consider this trade?

The Lakers would probably ask for Jonathan Kuminga in a deal. But with the way the budding third-year star has elevated his game this season, it would not be worth it for the Warriors to give up the rest of Kuminga's career for perhaps just two to three years with James.

Still, the Lakers could have considered this deal had they been open to do business with the Warriors. Los Angeles runs the risk of losing James this summer in case he declines his $51.4 million player option and signs with another team in free agency. With this trade, they at least get some intriguing assets in return for the four-time NBA champion.

Trading James essentially means they could be headed toward a rebuild, or perhap re-tool around Anthony Davis. Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis are two intriguing young players who could become contributors down the line or be flipped in a trade for another star to pair with AD. The two 1st rounders, especially in 2028, will also be extremely valuable as they could be high selections with the Warriors no longer strong contenders in five years' time.

As for Paul, he can come off the books this offseason, as his $30 million deal is essentially non-guaranteed for next year. As for Wiggins, he could also be another player they could flip at some point in the future. Despite a down season overall, he could still become a positive asset if he is able to regain his All-Star form from a couple of years ago.