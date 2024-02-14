The Warriors plotted the trade of a lifetime when they inquired from the Lakers about LeBron James' availability.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were both quiet at the trade deadline. Little did everyone know that the Warriors were already plotting the trade of a lifetime when they inquired about James' availability in the hours leading up to 3 PM E.T. on February 8.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Warriors made an “unsuccessful bid” to convince James' camp to seek out a trade from the Lakers in what would have been a bombshell move that paired him and Stephen Curry together. In the end, it was James who remained adamant that he wanted to stay with the Lakers, with his agent, Rich Paul, telling the Warriors brass that the 39-year old superstar “had no interest in a trade and wanted to remain a Laker”.

The Warriors front office approached the Lakers to ask if they were entertaining trade offers for LeBron James amid their mediocre season that has them currently at ninth place in the Western Conference. While Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had already said that they were not interested in trading James, Buss still wanted to give James a say in the matter. Buss then referred the Dubs to Rich Paul to ask how James was feeling with his current situation.

It's not shocking to see Wojnarowski report that Draymond Green, a fellow Klutch Sports client, played a prominent role in lobbying the Warriors to pursue James. Green reportedly sent a text to Paul to try and convince James to team up, but to no avail.

There weren't too many players available that would have made the Warriors legitimate contenders, so them shooting their shot on a potential LeBron James trade was indicative of a lukewarm trade market where they feel like no worthwhile move was there to be made. The only made the Dubs made was to trade Cory Joseph away to shed salary.

What a sight it would have been to witness LeBron James elevate Stephen Curry and the Warriors into legitimate title contention. But James is clearly standing on business with the Lakers, as the two teams currently seated on the 9th and 10th spots in the Western Conference bide their time in pushing their chips towards the middle of the table.