There are no game-changers among them, but here are four pending free agents the Steelers should bring back next season.

Stability is a foundational principle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Look no further than the news that Mike Tomlin is expected back for his 18th season as head coach in 2024 to prove this. The Steelers, as an organization, are skilled at finding what works, and sticking with it.

That's a long way of saying the Steelers don't have many interesting free agents this offseason. Which shouldn't come as any surprise. Simply put, Pittsburgh doesn't let players it truly values hit the free market. Elite performers get inked to extensions before contracts are even an issue, and the rest? Well, the team's brass trusts they can be replaced.

At the same time, the Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season and a postseason appearance. It's not as if they are going to have 53 new players in 2024. Some of these guys are contributors, if not stars, and should be brought back at the right price.

Who are “these guys” we speak of? Glad you asked. Let's delve into Steeler free agents to be, and whom the team should ask back.

QB Mason Rudolph

If this article had been written even a month earlier, there's a good chance that Rudolph would not be on this list.

But it wasn't written then, and he is on the list. What's your point?

Anyway, it was a third straight season of mostly clipboard duty for Rudolph until he was pressed into starting duty in Week 16. With Kenny Pickett hurt and Mitch Trubisky playing like Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers turned to their former starter and had to be relatively pleased with what they got from Rudolph.

Three regular season starts, three wins, and zero interceptions on 71 pass attempts made for a fine audition. His playoff performance was up and down (failing to complete 60% of his passes, throwing for two touchdowns), but what would you expect from a third string passer?

There's a good chance the Steelers' 2024 Week 1 quarterback is not currently on the roster. Trubisky will be released, while Pickett has started 24 games without proving he's Pittsburgh's guy.

Rudolph has been in the organization since 2018. He's proved he can play effectively off the bench, and having a stable backup QB is an underrated asset. As long as he isn't being brought back to start, the Steelers should retain Rudolph's services.

OLB Markus Golden

There has never existed in the NFL a team with too many effective pass rushers. It's not a thing. Taking down the quarterback is the name of the game for modern defenses, and that's where Golden offers value.

Everything revolves around T.J. Watt for Pittsburgh's defense, and for good reason. But Watt, as far as we know, can only cover one side of the field. Alex Highsmith has been an effective secondary edge player, but there's still room for Golden in the rotation.

The veteran defender finished the 2023 regular season with four sacks, 10 QB hits, and six tackles-for-loss, all without playing even 40% of a game's defensive snaps.

Filling in for an injured Watt in the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, Golden notched another sack, QB hit, and tackle for loss each. He won't be too expensive considering his age (33 when next season starts), but the Steelers know how to utilize him. Bring him back, we say.

S Miles Killebrew

Fresh off his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Killebrew is Pittsburgh's special teams dynamo. His biggest highlight of the season came in Week 5, when he blocked a punt that that led to a safety in a game the Steelers won 17-10.

That play highlights the importance of a player such as Killebrew to a team built like the Steelers.

With an offense that was, let's call it up-and-down, the defense and special teams take on outsized importance. Watt made several game changing plays on defense, via a timely sack, fumble recovery, or clutch interception.

But to win tight games with average or worse quarterback play, the special teams unit needs to be a game-changing force. The Steelers, as presently constructed, have to win on the margins. Players such as Killebrew help ensure that happens.

Just because most fans outside of Pittsburgh don't know his name doesn't mean he isn't a valuable contributor. Killebrew should stay in black and gold.

CB Chandon Sullivan

Teams can't have too many pass rushers, and they can't have enough guys who cover either. 2023 second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. developing into a star is terrific news for Tomlin and Co., but they'll need to maintain depth in the secondary.

That's what Sullivan provides. In a decent sample size, Sullivan was very solid as the team's nickel corner. Would he be exposed with more playing time? Quite possibly. But he proved he can handle the workload of a third/fourth cornerback with encouraging results.

Sullivan is a heady player who doesn't overly rely on his physical skills. He should have a place on this Steelers roster in 2024.