Much happier Tomlin likely to be back with Steelers in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin may have walked out of his press conference earlier in the week when the subject of his contract status questioned by a media member, but he was happy to answer all questions Thursday when he met reporters.

Tomlin admitted he was in a better mood than he was after the Steelers were defeated in the Wild Card game by the Buffalo Bills. He also said that he plans to continue coaching with the Steelers. Tomlin just completed his 17th season as Pittsburgh's head coach.

“I would imagine those contract things are going to run their course,” Tomlin said. “Art and I have a really good, transparent relationship. We communicate continually often. I don’t imagine this is going to be an issue and I imagine it’s going to get done in a timely manner at the appropriate time. My mindset is to coach this football team.”

In addition to Mike Tomlin's confidence at retaining his position, owner Art Rooney II said he plans to extend his contract.

The Steelers endured a strange year that concluded with three regular season wins that allowed them to earn a spot in the AFC playoffs. For much of the season, the Pittsburgh offense was limited and the Steelers depended on their defense and their ability to make key plays in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers played their best football once Mason Rudolph was elevated to the starting quarterback position. They defeated the Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens to finish with a 10-7 record before they dropped a 31-17 decision to the Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.