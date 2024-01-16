If the Steelers move on from Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, three options stand out as quarterback upgrades.

While they made a valiant effort to reach the postseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season end on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Steelers will now enter the offseason looking to improve their roster for a deeper playoff run.

Pittsburgh fell to Buffalo 31-17. Quarterback Mason Rudolph got the start, completing 23-of-39 passes for 229 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. It ultimately wasn't enough as Bills QB Josh Allen had three passing touchdowns and another score on the ground.

Rudolph was never expected to be the starting quarterback however, especially in the playoffs. When Kenny Pickett got injured, he was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. But when Trubisky couldn't cut it, Pittsburgh turned to Rudolph.

He ended up making three starters, going 3-0. Over four appearances total, Rudolph threw for 719 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. While Rudolph helped carry the Steelers into the postseason, he will now be entering free agency.

Pickett, once fully healed from his ankle injury, is expected to regain his starting role with the Steelers. He held a 7-5 record as a starter, throwing for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

But if the Steelers really want to make a change, they'll look to upgrade at quarterback. Pittsburgh might've made the postseason, but neither Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett really dazzled under center. Three options currently available to the Steelers would give the team a better option at quarterback and more optimism entering next season.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins missed most of the season with a torn Achilles. But when on the field, he proved to be a more than serviceable quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings.

Over eight starters, Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Cousins had more touchdown passes in eight games than the Steelers had all season. With play makers such as George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, Cousins would have no problem getting them the ball.

While he went just 4-4 as a starter in 2023, Cousins holds a 76-67-2 record over his 145 starts at the NFL level. In Pittsburgh, Cousins would give the Steelers and experienced thrower who isn't afraid to move the ball down the field. Certainly his addition would at least bring a jolt to the offense.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has performed better than anyone could've expected in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now that he has proven he can lead a franchise, the Steelers could be willing to give Mayfield his permanent home.

Mayfield led the Buccaneers to an NFC South title despite having just a 9-8 record. He set new career-highs in passing yards (4,044) and touchdown passes (28). Once Tampa Bay was in the playoffs, Mayfield helped the Bucs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Some be skeptical of Mayfield's year in Tampa Bay. However, he has proven he knows what it takes to win. The Steelers could use a winner at quarterback.

Justin Fields

The only player on this list the Steelers can't outright sign in free agency, Justin Fields would bring an entirely different element to Pittsburgh's offense. He may not be a proven thrower, but Fields' rushing ability would certainly change the mold for the Steelers.

Fields has been with the Bears since 2021, going 10-28 as a starter. He has thrown for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. The quarterback has added 2,220 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Pittsburgh would first need to be comfortable trading what it takes to acquire Fields. But having the shifty quarterback in their backfield would certain make the Steelers more explosive on offense.