The Thunder could go big at the trade deadline.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2023-24 NBA season so far. Not a lot of people expected the Thunder to be among the top teams in the Western Conference this deep into the campaign. Oklahoma City seems pleased with where it stands at this juncture of the season. That's why the Thunder are reportedly expected to “hold off on making any major roster additions at this time,” per Brett Siegel's latest intel on the trade rumor mill.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to hold off on making any major roster additions at this time, sources said. Sam Presti and Co. will evaluate their options pertaining to Davis Bertans' contract and Josh Giddey's future based on how this year's team finishes the season.”

Nonetheless, the Thunder have the assets to make a splash and further elevate their ceiling ahead of the postseason. Being the second-youngest team in the Association, this is still very much an inexperienced squad. They could use more veteran help and star power to bolster their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. Likewise, the Thunder could also use more depth in the frontcourt to give Chet Holmgren a solid back up big man.

Thunder GM Sam Presti still has a war chest of draft picks that they could use at their disposal if they see a deal worth going for. And with that war chest filled to the brim, Presti probably wouldn't bat an eye giving up a few of those assets to improve their team this year. With that said, here are the best trades the Thunder must make at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Go big with Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has been a popular trade target for the Thunder this season. The Jazz are still clinging to the 10th-seed in the Western Conference, which still puts them in the running for a play-in tournament spot. However, as it stands, this is likely going to be Utah's ceiling, so it makes sense for the team to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

The Jazz reportedly have everyone on the table. But understandably so, they have attached a steep price on Lauri Markkanen. For teams looking to acquire Markkanen, Utah reportedly wants one of their untouchables to part ways with the All-Star forward.

There is potential that Markkanen messes up the team's chemistry when he first arrives. But as someone who doesn't need the ball in his hands to produce, his arrival would undoubtedly make the Thunder much deadlier in the postseason.

Adding the Finnish star to the emerging trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams should elevate their ceiling as one of the top teams in the league. He will give them another elite offensive weapon who can score at all three levels. At 26 years old, he still aligns with the Thunder's timeline. Though he is capable of calling his own number, he would seamlessly integrate himself into the Thunder offense because of his ability to shoot from beyond the arc and still contribute while playing off the ball.

What the Thunder can offer the Jazz for Lauri Markkanen

Knowing Danny Ainge, he would ask for at least a return package centered around Jalen Williams. OKC, however, would like to keep the budding star around. With that, the Thunder can entice the Jazz to a deal with their plethora of draft picks. Oklahoma City can use Davis Bertans' contract along with rarely used sophomore Ousmane Dieng, who still carries a ton of upside, along with the picks to make a trade.

It would take a major haul of future assets for Utah to agree on a deal for Markkanen, but even then, the Thunder would still have more picks to work with in case they want to chase another star down the line.

Add more big man depth

If the Thunder don't want to make any big blockbuster deals, they could go a milder route by bringing in a backup center to shore up their frontcourt rotation. Jaylin Williams, who stands just 6-foot-9, is their primary backup for Chet Holmgren. The Thunder could definitely use an upgrade there.

Some possible targets include Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic, Daniel Gafford of the Washington Wizards, and Andre Drummond of the Chicago Bulls. Carter and Gafford could potentially cost Bertans' contract and a first rounder, or a few seconds. Meanwhile, Drummond could command a couple of second-round picks from the Bulls.

This trade route wouldn't move the needle for the Thunder by any stretch. But it addresses a potential weakness the Thunder could face in the playoffs.