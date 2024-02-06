The Thunder could stand pat at the deadline.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2023-2024 NBA season. The young Thunder team is tied for the top spot in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves, both with identical 35-15 records entering Tuesday night's action against the Utah Jazz. Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, all signs point to the Thunder staying pat and not making any drastic moves, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported in his latest intel.

‘The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to hold off on making any major roster additions at this time, sources said. Sam Presti and Co. will evaluate their options pertaining to Davis Bertans' contract and Josh Giddey's future based on how this year's team finishes the season.'

So far, the Thunder have done exceptionally well with the group they have. Questions do surround the future of Josh Giddey, who was involved in some allegations but had the investigation come to a close. Other questions include the status of Davis Bertans' bad contract, but the Thunder look like they will ride out the rest of the season with the roster they have.

The Thunder might be better off doing that despite having a ton of draft capital to work with Nonetheless, they have the second-best record in the NBA behind only the Boston Celtics, and adding some pieces that could potentially mess with the team chemistry at this point is a risky move for a young team.

The deadline is Thursday afternoon, so it will be worth watching to see if the Thunder make any deals.