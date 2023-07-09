We're back making another prediction and pick for BIG3 Basketball Week 3 from New York City. In the third game of Sunday's slate, the 3 Headed Monsters (1-1) will take on 3's Company (0-2) searching for their first win of the 2023 season. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our 3 Headed Monsters-3's Company prediction and pick.

The 3 Headed Monsters are back after winning their last game against Bivouac and would like to get on a run here. They're one of the most consistent teams in the BIG3 year-in and year-out, making it to the semifinals each season but failing to capture their first championship. They're lead by captain Rashard Lewis, Kevin Murphy, Reggie Evans, Jermaine Taylor Robert Dozier, and coach Reggie Theus.

3's Company have dropped their first two games of the season to the Ghost Ballers and Killer 3's, so they'd love to pick up their first win of the season in this game. They had a rough 2021 season, but have made some drastic changes to their lineup, including the addition of Michael Beasley. Their lineup reads Mario Chalmers, Beasley, Brandon Rush, Hollis Thompson, Tony Allen, Julian Wright, and coach Michael Cooper.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company Odds

3 Headed Monsters: -3.5 (-110)

3's Company: +3.5 (-110)

Over (93.5): -110

Under (93.5): -110

How to Watch 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company

Stream: Paramount+, BIG3.com

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Why 3 Headed Monsters Will Win

The 3 Headed Monsters have been successful each season and play better as a complete unit than any other team in the league. They have some shortcomings, however, and lack the speed and athleticism to finish the job and bring home a championship. Captain Rashard Lewis is a weapon for them in spreading the floor with his shooting and post game. Reggie Evans is the motor than runs them and his physicality on the boards if often the difference in their wins.

To win this game, the 3 Headed Monsters will have to stick to their style of play and get it done with consistency. They'll be the better rebounding team and should look to capitalize on scoring easy buckets after grabbing rebounds. If they can stay sound defensively and make the proper switches, they should come out with a convincing win.

Why 3's Company Will Win

3's Company has all the talent in their lineup, but they haven't been able to put it together thus far. Michael Beasley may be the most hyped addition to the BIG3 since its birth, but his arrival hasn't translated into any wins. With the type of scorer he is, it'll only take a few games before Beasley erupts for an NBA-like performance. Look for Mario Chalmers to spread the floor with his handling and find Beasley for open looks.

To win this game, 3's Company will have to play more like a cohesive unit and focus more on their defense. They won't be able to get by on offense alone if the shots don't fall, so they need to be tight on defense and force the 3 Headed Monsters to take tough shots. If they can get hot early, look for them to feed Beasley and Chalmers consistently.

Final 3 Headed Monsters-3's Company Prediction & Pick

Michael Beasley has the potential to be the best player in this league with how recently he experienced live NBA action. They're not fully into the swing of things, however, and could run into a problem with a consistent team like the 3 Headed Monsters. While Beasley will put up a good performance, let's go with the length and fundamentals of the 3 Headed Monsters to get this win.

Final 3 Headed Monsters-3's Company Prediction & Pick: 3 Headed Monsters (-162)