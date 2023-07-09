The BIG3 is back and we're here bringing you predictions and picks for the Week 3 action from New York City. The first game will kick off on CBS as the Trilogy (1-1) take on the Power (1-1). This game is a rematch of their 2022 Finals meeting! Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Trilogy-Power prediction and pick.

The Trilogy come into this game having won their first game against the Enemies, but dropping their last game against the Triplets. They're the reigning two-time champions and have every expectation to make it back there this year. They're lead by Captain James White, Earl Clark, Amir Johnson, Isaiah Briscoe, David Hawkins, and coach Stephen Jackson.

The Power also won their first game of the season but dropped their game last week to Tri-State. They looked like one of the best teams in the league during Week 1 with their defensive efforts and quick offense, but they were trounced by early-season MVP Jason Richardson of Tri-State in the 52-32 loss. They're lead by Captain Cuttino Mobley, Akil Mitchell, Royce White, Glen Rice, TJ Cline and coach Nancy Lieberman.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Trilogy-Power Odds

Trilogy (-3.5): -110

Power (+3.5): -110

Over (93.5): -110

Under (93.5): -110

How to Watch Trilogy vs. Power

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 1: 00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Why Trilogy Will Win

The Trilogy are the first true dynasty of the BIG3. Captain James White is the only player in league history to have won three championships and his coach, Stephen Jackson, a former player in the league. The two have a great chemistry for how to win these games and couple tough-nosed defense with quick offense. Defense is their hallmark with the length of White and Clark. Isaiah Briscoe offers a great boost for them in speed and has done a great job handling the rock.

The Trilogy like to play with a core three during the game and will mix in Isaiah Briscoe when they need a boost of energy. They may need to utilize him more in this game as the Power will look to run their transition plays. If they can turn in another sound defensive effort, their offense should wake up and give them a chance here.

Why Power Will Win

Cuttino Mobley has been one of the favorites to watch in this league and continues to lead the way for his Power. They looked like a team to beat in Week 1 with their seamless offense, but lacked to score many points in their last game. It was Mobley leading the way for them as no player made it past the double-digit mark. They should look for easy baskets down low to their bigs they can feed consistently.

Coach Nancy Lieberman loves to use her bench in these games, so look for each player to see some time on the floor and stay fresh in this one. The Power should look to work the ball inside and not have to rely on their shooting. They have a great defensive player in Royce White and can rely on Akil Mitchell to hold it down inside.

Final Trilogy-Power Prediction & Pick

This will be a great rematch of last year's championship and should be one of the best games this season. The Trilogy will have the advantage with their size here, so it'll be vital for the Power to work around them and move the ball consistently. With their motivation still high from last year, let's take the Power to bounce back in this game and cover the spread. Cuttino Mobley should find his shooting as Akil Mitchell has a big day on the glass.

Final Trilogy-Power Prediction & Pick: Power +3.5 (-110)