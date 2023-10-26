The San Francisco 49ers have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season heading into the trade deadline. However, as the deadline approaches, the team must address their biggest need if they want to continue their success and make a deep playoff run. In this article, we will analyze the 49ers' season so far and identify the biggest need that they must address at the trade deadline.

The San Francisco 49ers' Season So Far

The 49ers have had a solid start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 5-2 record. However, they have absorbed back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. The team has been led by their dominant defense, which ranks third in the league in points allowed per game. The 49ers' offense has also been effective, ranking in the top 10 of the league in both points scored per game and total yards per game.

Despite their strong start, the 49ers have faced some challenges this season. They have been hit hard by injuries, with several key players missing time due to various ailments. Additionally, the team has struggled in close games. In fact, both of their losses came by a margin of five points or less. As the trade deadline approaches, the 49ers must address their biggest need if they want to continue their success and make a deep playoff run.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the San Francisco 49ers must address at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

The 49ers Need A Cornerback

Monday night was an example of what happens when the blitz doesn’t get home. 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks brought pressure to not only make Vikings QB Kirk Cousins uncomfortable but to help protect his cornerbacks. Against 11 blitzes, Cousins went 8-for-11 for 138 yards, four first downs, and a touchdown. Needless to say, the blitz didn't work exactly how Wilks planned.

With the trade deadline looming, the 49ers must determine whether the success during their first five games had more to do with their schedule or if it’s who they are on this side of the ball. As a defense, it’s imperative to make a ton of stops. That said, their defensive secondary does need some help.

Against a team without its best wide receiver in Week 7, Deommodore Lenoir was targeted seven times. He allowed four receptions for 64 yards, including a penalty. However, three of those four catches against Lenoir resulted in a first down.

As for Charvarius Ward, he was penalized twice. The 60-yarder before the half is an interception in most cases. Outside of that, the Niners surrendered four other receptions totaling 23 yards on six targets, including an interception and only one first down.

The slot, for its part, continues to be an issue. Keep in mind that Isaiah Oliver allowed all four of his targets to be completed for 33 yards with a couple of first downs and a penalty that the Vikings declined.

The reality is that there's nothing wrong with Steve Wilks’ scheme from a big-picture standpoint. However, if he’s going to remain aggressive, the 49ers defense needs to find another corner who can cover. The best path moving forward is finding a better athlete to stick with receivers on the perimeter. As such, they could move Lenoir inside.

Athleticism matters in athletics, and perhaps no other position more than at cornerback. Let's make it clear, though, that Lenoir has already outperformed his draft stock. He has given the 49ers far more than they could’ve hoped in three years. Still, looking at the receivers on the upcoming schedule, he’ll be grateful to escape a game with only four targets. Speaking of targets, the 49ers could look at the following CBs on the trading block.

Potential Targets

Kenny Moore II

Kenny Moore II has been the No.1 slot cornerback in the last few years. Not surprisingly, he's still elite in 2023. The veteran still leads the league in tackles (36) for his position. He can play both inside and outside and would be a perfect fit for Steve Wilks’ defensive scheme. Moore should immediately challenge incumbent CBs like Ward and Lenoir.

Still only 28, Moore is in the final year of a four-year extension with the Colts. Sure, the team could still try and compete in the AFC South. However, it would behoove them to pick up some extra draft compensation for a player about to hit the market. Third and fifth-round picks should suffice to get the deal done.

Kenny Moore II reads and reacts so quick Christian Kirk didn't even have a shot to block him. Moore II gets the TFL on 1st down. pic.twitter.com/YndzZDLOh8 — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 16, 2023

Jaylon Johnson

Quietly becoming one of the best CBs in football, the Bears’ Jaylon Johnson would be a big get for the 49ers. Having said that, Johnson won't come cheap.

The 24-year-old currently has an 85.8 PFF score this season. He is one of the highest-rated corners in football. His 12 receptions allowed is the second-lowest total in the NFL. And thanks to his lesser status on the Bears, he’d probably cost less than other star cornerbacks would.

However, it’s still a high price of at least a Day 2 pick and additional compensation. Maybe the 49ers would have to send a young player as well to make it work. In addition, San Francisco would then have to give the player a new deal, which the 49ers probably can’t afford in the long run. It’s a risky play, but one that is doable for a win-now team.

Looking Ahead

The San Francisco 49ers have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season. However, they must address their biggest need at the trade deadline if they want to continue their success and make a deep playoff run. By acquiring a high-quality cornerback, the 49ers would give themselves a much-needed boost on defense and increase their chances of making a deep postseason run. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, it will be interesting to see what moves the 49ers make to address their biggest need and improve their chances of winning a Super Bowl.