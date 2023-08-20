The San Francisco 49ers are anticipating a lot of players to return to practice, including star tight end George Kittle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Along with George Kittle returning, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive lineman Drake Jackson, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and running back Elijah Mitchell are all expected to return to practice, according to Schefter.

Kittle's return is obviously big. He is one of the best tight ends in the league and a big part of the 49ers' offense in both the receiving game and blocking.

Dre Greenlaw started 15 games for the 49ers in 2022, and is a strong linebacker. Drake Jackson is a depth defender. Javon Kinlaw has struggled to stay healthy over the last couple of years. While the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell is a useful second back for Kyle Shanahan's offense.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Kyle Shanahan's team has had a lot of injuries in recent years, some years they were bitten more than others. Regardless, it is good news that these key players will be returning to practice with some time to gear up for the start of the regular season.

The 49ers have one more preseason game coming up against the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Friday night.

After the last preseason game, the 49ers will be preparing to go on the road and play the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 1 of the regular season. The return of Kittle and others is encouraging, and hopefully there are no more injuries before the 49ers start the regular season against the Steelers.