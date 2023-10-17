All San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had to do was milk the clock with running plays to keep the Cleveland Browns at bay in Week 6. Instead, the 49ers passed the ball three times in the last 3:21. The 49ers relinquished their lead and the Browns eventually won the game, 19-17.

Shanahan broke down the 49ers' questionable late-game play calling in his post-game press conference, per 49ers.com.

“Well, you don't plan on throwing it three times in a row. You don't plan on getting intentional grounding on the first one. So, second-and-20 you run. I'm not really worried about time when you have a one-point lead and three-something left. If you get a first down and everything, then time can become a factor,” Kyle Shanahan explained.

“But regardless of the timeouts in the game you know you're going to throw it one of those downs so you're not thinking totally about the clock. Yeah, you'd love to stay in bounds and love to do all that, but the clock's not going to matter until you get a first down,” Shanahan continued.

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers record their first loss of the season

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passed to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on first-and-10 after the Browns blitzed the former. Unfortunately, the officials called the 49ers for intentional grounding after Purdy had to get rid of the ball on second down. The 49ers eventually had to punt the ball back. The Browns capitalized and made a field goal.

Jake Moody's 41-yard kick sailed wide right with just six seconds left. The Browns whooped it up on the sidelines after they dealt the 49ers their first loss of the season.

To make matters worse for San Francisco, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered injuries in the second half. Brock Purdy completed just 12 of 27 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers hope to regroup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.