It's been a bit of a rough 2024 campaign for Yu Darvish so far. While he's been solid when he's been on the mound (4-3, 3.20 ERA, 53 K, 1.07 WHIP), he's spent time on the injured list twice this season. And even though he's still on the injured list currently, the San Diego Padres recently moved Darvish to the restricted list, which caught the attention of fans everywhere.

Darvish was already on the injured list due to a groin injury, but he has now been placed on the restricted list as he takes time to deal with a family issue. While it seemed like Darvish had been closing in on a return to action for San Diego, his status is now incredibly murky moving forward, as the team announced that he is without a timetable when it comes to his potential return.

“San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish has been placed on the restricted list to deal with a personal matter involving his family, manager Mike Shildt said Saturday. There's no timetable for Darvish's return.” – ESPN

Yu Darvish set to miss even more time for Padres

Obviously, the hope is that whatever Darvish is dealing with off the field is not serious, and that he can return to the field as soon as possible. Given how the Padres are handling this situation, though, it doesn't seem like fans should expect to see him take the mound for the team anytime soon.

Players on the restricted list are still under team control, but they aren't with the team, and they aren't mandated to receive compensation from the team. Basically, Darvish is still on the Padres roster, but he's away from the team, and the Padres don't have to pay him for as long as he is on this list.

This is another tough blow for Darvish, as he was already on the injured list trying to make his way back onto the field. Now, he has to deal with personal matters before he can truly focus on getting himself healthy. No one really knows how long he's going to be out for, but given how San Diego isn't even placing a timetable on his situation, chances are this will be a lengthy absence.

With Darvish out for the foreseeable future, Adam Mazur is going to be tasked with holding down the fort in the starting rotation. The problem is that Mazur has been quite awful in his six starts this season, as he's posted a gross 7.52 ERA over that stretch. The problem is that, with Joe Musgrove on the 60-day injured list, there really aren't any reinforcements on the way.

San Diego could try to bring in another arm ahead of the trade deadline, but this is obviously a less-than-ideal situation for the team as they look to begin making a playoff push over the next few months. Hopefully, everything works out fine for Darvish as he deals with this personal matter, but the Padres shouldn't expect to see him back anytime soon, and it will be interesting to see if they can manage to get by without one of their top starting pitchers.