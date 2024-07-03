The Detroit Pistons have officially announced the hiring of new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. One of the first moves by Trajan Langdon as the President of Basketball Operations was dismissing Monty Williams as coach. Bickerstaff disclosed his feelings on joining the franchise through the Pistons' public relations department.

“Detroit has a great basketball history and I look forward to the opportunity to join Trajan in building a product on the floor that everyone can be proud of,” Bickerstaff stated. “As Trajan and Tom expressed their collective goals, it aligns with how I coach and how I look to develop players and drive results. We’re going to put a group of players on the floor that will compete each night and we won’t skip steps to be successful.”

Bickerstaff was surprisingly let go by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of last season. He was a major factor in leading Cleveland to a 48-34 record and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs before being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the next round.

Why Pistons hired J.B. Bickerstaff

Cleveland hired Bickerstaff as the full-time coach after John Beilein resigned from the position. Bickerstaff made his imprint on the franchise by lifting the Cavaliers to three straight postseason appearances. He played a big part in the growth of young foundation players like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen along with establishing a team defensive identity. These are two areas Bickerstaff is familiar with and areas the Pistons need lots of help with.

The Cavaliers became a perennial top-ten defense under the tutelage of their former coach. Bickerstaff coached to the strengths of Cleveland utilizing Mobley and Allen as the anchors of their defense.

Pistons owner Tom Gores revealed his excitement about the acquisition of their new coach. He talked about his strengths and the influence he can bring to the young roster.

“I am pleased to have J.B. joining our franchise and commend our front office team on leading an extensive search,” Gores said. “This is a pivotal time, and we need a leader who can immediately instill a culture of growth, development and inspiration. After spending time with J.B., it’s clear he is a passionate teacher with a competitive spirit who knows what it takes to win in today’s NBA. He’s also a strong communicator, which provides great synergy with Trajan and the front office team we have assembled. He will be an outstanding partner in helping our players maximize their potential and compete consistently.”

Langdon reassured the same confidence in the impact he believes the team's new coach can provide. There is plenty of hope that Bickerstaff's winning ways in Cleveland can translate to Detroit.

“I’m excited to welcome J.B. Bickerstaff as our head coach,” Langdon exclaimed. “I am confident that he is going to create an environment for our players that will prioritize development while building a highly competitive atmosphere. J.B. is a winner, a great communicator and will put systems in place to put our players in position to reach their potential. I look forward to partnering with him in executing our vision.”