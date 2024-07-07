The Green Bay Packers have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. It also happens to be packed with talent on both offense and defense. They may lack veteran experience, but there's no reason to doubt that the Packers can accomplish big things in 2024. One player who could play a pivotal role on defense is rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Cooper was one of the best defensive players in college football last season. This makes him look like a steal for the Packers, who drafted him with the 45th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said during training camp that he called a play that was designed to fool Cooper. However, the All-American linebacker didn't take the bait.

“I thought for sure we were going to get him on [it], and he did a heck of a job,” LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “I was kind of teasing the other coaches, ‘Did you preview him for that play?’ And they did not. So, that’s a credit to him and just how engaged he’s been and how locked in he’s been throughout the course of the offseason.”

This is high praise from his head coach, and a good sign for his development in the NFL.

Cooper was the first off-ball linebacker selected in this year's draft, and it is easy to see why. He posted 84 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles last season at Texas A&M.

Cooper joins a talented Packers defense that boasts big names like Jaire Alexander, Rashan Gary, and free agent acquisition Xavier McKinney.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs dubs QB Jordan Love ‘superstar'

The Packers need Jordan Love to continue to progress if they're going to become a successful team.

If you ask Packers running back Josh Jacobs, there is nothing to worry about. He recently heaped praise on Love during an interview on NFL Network's The Insiders. Jacobs believes that Love has what it takes to become a superstar in the NFL.

“To me, just from what I've seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league,” Jacobs said. “I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he's going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure.”

Naturally, Jacobs has high expectations for Green Bay's offense in 2024.

“I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense,” Jacobs said. “Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they're allowing me to do, I just think it's going to be a special year.”

It's no secret that LeFleur likes to call a lot of passing plays. Jacobs confirmed that the Packers have him “running real routes” and plan to use him on third down. He is excited about the chance to prove he isn't a one-dimensional player.

“Just to be able to come out and actually show that I can catch the ball more,” Jacobs said. “Not just that but trusting me enough to be able to pick up protections. It's just so special when you got a guy like Jordan Love back there, and you can't really just load the box every play, and you make defenses decide what they want to stop. I think that's going to be the biggest help for me this year.”