Earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons made arguably their splashiest move of the summer so far, if one was to be had, by signing former Philadelphia 76ers forward (and former Pistons forward, for that matter) Tobias Harris to a lucrative two-year contract to rejoin the franchise. Harris didn't exactly have a great end to his tenure with the 76ers, consistently drawing the ire of that fanbase over the course of his career there, but he still figures to provide solid leadership and stability to a young Pistons team in dire need of both things at the current moment.

Recently, former NBA point guard Jeff Teague, who is currently a host on the Club 520 Podcast, took to said podcast to, somewhat ironically, give Harris his flowers for sustaining his NBA career up to this point, including referencing Harris' longtime “beef” with Jimmy Butler.

“Jimmy’s my guy,” said Teague, via Club 520 Podcast on YouTube. “I’m in a meeting bro, it’s me, you know how we do meetings, imagine me trying to convince somebody to stay somewhere. I’m like Jimmy come on bro, he’s like Teague, you don’t even give a f—k [laughter]. I do, I do, where you going, he’s like I want to leave, I’m like you going to take me with you?”

Butler and Teague of course were teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves shortly before Butler's trade to the 76ers. Butler then openly mocked the 76ers following that season when they prioritized Tobias Harris over him in free agency.

“(Harris is) the MVP of the summer,” said co-host Brandon Hendricks.

“He’s a mother f—-ing legend, for getting the bag in Detroit, another what $26-$27 M’s a year with no pressure,” said co-host DJ Wells. “When Embiid got hurt in the playoffs last year, they were like it’s Tyrese Maxey or bust, I was like you got a max player who starts and played on top.”

“They weren’t f—–ing with him, they didn’t give him the ball. It was time for him to get out of Philly because he’s really nice though,” said Teague about Harris' stint with the 76ers.

Can Detroit improve?

Harris was not the only move that the Pistons have made so far this summer. The team also fired head coach Monty Williams after just one season and has since brought in JB Bickerstaff, previously of the Cleveland Cavaliers, to replace him.

Of course, even with these transactions, the Pistons are not going to be betting favorites to win many games this season. This was, after all, the team that set an NBA record this past season by losing 28 straight games in a league where the talent is supposed to be as spread out as it has been in decades.

Still, there is optimism that Cade Cunningham will continue to take a leap as he enters year four of his career, and that Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and some of the Pistons' other young players will continue to step up and improve with more experience.

While it might not lead to a ton of wins, there is still a chance for the Pistons to improve a lot this season.