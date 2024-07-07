It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox-Yankees.

The New York Yankees did win on Saturday. They crushed the Boston Red Sox with three home runs from young Ben Rice, who came out of nowhere to become the star of the day. Will that one win become a turning point, or was it a rare good day for a team which has manifestly struggled in recent weeks? You might recall that in 2022, the Yankees were the best team in baseball in the first two and a half months of the season. They got to 50 wins quicker than any other team in the majors. They looked like a juggernaut. Their pitching was outstanding. The first few months of the 2024 campaign called that bright 2022 start to mind.

Remember how the 2022 season unfolded.

After the blistering hot start, the Yankees slid in the middle of summer and played average baseball in the second half of the season. They were able to get to the American League Championship Series, but they were swept aside by the clearly superior Houston Astros. For the Yankees, a proud franchise with an expectation of dominance, not just mere competitiveness, the goal is to make the World Series. The Yankees have improbably not reached the Fall Classic since 2009. When they started the 2024 season so brilliantly, World Series expectations were affirmed many times over in the Bronx. Not making the Series in 2024 would render this year — like the 14 ones before it (2010-2023) — a complete failure.

The Yankees' recent struggles — getting swept at home by the Cincinnati Reds and watching pitchers Luis Gil and Carlos Rodon lose their edge after being fantastic in May — have called to mind previous years in which New York started the season well but then lost steam. It's very important for the Yankees to not only win this game and this series against Boston, but to develop momentum heading into the All-Star break so that the mood in the clubhouse improves and this team regains the belief that it can go all the way.

Red Sox-Yankees Projected Starters

Kutter Crawford vs. Luis Gil

Kutter Crawford (4-7) has a 3.47 ERA. He has been a quietly productive member of an overachieving Boston pitching staff. Remember that before the season began, Lucas Giolito — one of the team's high-profile signings — got hurt. Boston was shorthanded. It needed all of its healthy pitchers to produce. Crawford has done that. He is a key reason the Red Sox are firmly in the American League wild card chase. If Crawford can pitch to a 3.47 ERA for the rest of the season, the Sox will gladly take it.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 2 versus the Miami Marlins: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 46 2/3 IP, 35 H, 17 R, 7 HR, 15 BB, 48 K

Luis Gil (9-4) has a 3.41 ERA. He was a Cy Young Award contender through early June, but in the past month, he — like Carlos Rodon — has sharply regressed, and it's a big part of the Yankees' struggles. Gil's control isn't there anymore. He has lost the pinpoint command which made him almost unhittable in the month of May. In a long season, everyone goes through slumps and ruts. The Yankees badly need Gil to escape his current rut and become the guy who was dominating on a regular basis over a month ago.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 2 versus the Cincinnati Reds: 4 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 45 1/3 IP, 27 H, 19 R, 4 HR, 23 BB, 59 K

Here are the Red Sox-Yankees MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +136

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Red Sox vs Yankees

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Gil is performing poorly, opening the door for the Red Sox to score five or more runs and win.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees got a morale-boosting win on Saturday and can carry that into this Sunday Night Baseball game.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Luis Gil is struggling, but the Yankee bats woke up on Saturday. We don't have a good read here. We'll pass on this game.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5