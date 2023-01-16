Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills survived a huge challenge Sunday from the Miami Dolphins, as they pulled through with a 34-31 home win to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. The game was thoroughly entertaining, with the Dolphins managing to keep in step with Buffalo until late in regulation.

Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins also added color to the contest when he engaged Josh Allen in a shoving match in the second quarter after the latter got picked off by Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. That skirmish could have gotten worse for Josh Allen if it weren’t for Bills center Mitch Morse entering the picture to let Allen walk away unscathed from the brawl.

“That’s your guy, that’s your quarterback,” Morse said after the game about trying to protect Josh Allen, per Briana Aldridge. “You just want to be there for him.”

Allen loved how Morse protected him during that situation. “I love him,” Allen said of Morse during the postgame press conference.

At the end of the day, it appears that Morse and Wilkins have patched things up between them, with the two fierce competitors meeting after the contest (h/t Armando Salguero of FOX).

#Bills C Mitch Morse says he and Christian Wilkins talked after the game and ironed things out stemming from Josh Allen moment with Wilkins. Morse says he has respect for Wilkins and his game.

Josh Allen finished the game with 352 passing yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions on 23 of 39 completions. It wasn’t the cleanest of performances for Allen, and the Bills definitely would like to see him in better form next weekend.