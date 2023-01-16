The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win.

The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.

“One week seasons man that’s it. Gotta take it ‘1-and-0’, one game at a time,” Allen said on Sunday, via WGR. “Thought we did some good things today and I did some bad things today.”

Allen finished the day 23/39, throwing for 352 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Bills led 17-0 at one point before letting the Dolphins take the lead. Buffalo eventually found their stride, and closed out the win.

Allen recognized after the game the victory wasn’t perfect. The Bills have things to work on before their Divisional Round matchup next week, no matter who their opponent is.

At the end of the day, however, there is only one thing the Bills are worried about. “All that matters is surviving and advancing. It doesn’t matter how we win, it’s if we win and proud of our guys for playing the way they did,” Allen said.

Allen and the Bills know they will play at home next week. However, they do not know who their opponent is as of this writing. They will find that out on Sunday night after the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play.

A Bengals win sets up a Bengals-Bills Divisional Round matchup. This would mark the first time these teams have played each other since Damar Hamlin’s scary situation on Monday Night Football.

A Ravens victory means that Baltimore would travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs. This would mean the Jacksonville Jaguars would face the Bills after their incredible comeback against the Chargers.