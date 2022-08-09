Bills’ Kaiir Elam claps back to Josh Allen’s ‘stupid rookie’ comments

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is using some unique tactics to motivate the team’s rookies, and it seems as if not everyone is a huge fan of his methods. Allen has taken it upon himself to address every first-year player as a “stupid rookie,” at least until they prove they’ve earned a different title. Despite the nickname not being popular among the rookie class, Allen isn’t letting up, hopeful that his comments will get the most out of Buffalo’s youngsters. Via Henry McKenna of FOX Sports, Kaiir Elam, Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2022, isn’t too fond of the name-calling from Allen, but he’s using that as motivation to keep shining.

“I don’t like to be called a rookie,” Elam told Bills reporters on Aug. 1. “I just like to be called however I perform. I am a rookie technically, but my mindset is that I’m ready when my number is called. When I first got to the University of Florida, I didn’t think of myself as a freshman. I always thought of myself as preparing to start and preparing to be elite. That’s my same mindset here.”

While Allen plans to continue referring to the first-year players as stupid rookies, Elam is hoping his play on the field will rid him of the unwanted title. The Bills have high hopes for Elam, whom they traded up to select 23rd overall in the draft, and it’s clear he has equally high expectations for himself.

If he can continue to impress during the preseason, it won’t be long until he’s freed himself from Allen’s bizarre motivational tactics and can no longer be addressed as a “stupid rookie.”