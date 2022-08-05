Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had a notable shoving match during the early days of training camp.

Josh Allen now reveals that the two have made up. The franchise quarterback went as far as to give Phillips a gift.

On Tuesday, Josh Allen had his first media availability since the scuffle occurred. When talking about what took place, Allen had a lot to say. He stated, “Tempers fly, it was the first day of pads. Camp’s long. I was probably in the wrong there. But, again, just trying to get some guys juiced up and ready to go. It’s football.”

Allen has separated himself as the clear leader of this Buffalo Bills team. Him trying to fire up his group is a tale as old as time for this part of the season. Jordan Phillips is also a seasoned veteran in the NFL as he enters year 8. This is also his second stint with the Bills.

Josh Allen then went on to talk about how he chose to make it up to Phillips. He said, “Yeah, so that’s all it was. It was nothing. I got him a box of Pro V1s for pushing him, I felt bad. But it’s all in love. We’re just trying to push each other, trying to be great.”

Allen and the Buffalo Bills will have clear Super Bowl aspirations heading into this season. After last season ended in a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills will look to bounce back in a big way.