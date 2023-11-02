New Bills RB Leonard Fournette got painfully honest about playing in Buffalo's cold climate, using quite the analogy to make his point

One does not tend to just jump into playing for the Buffalo Bills without making a big adjustment. The harsh winters can be an acquired taste for many. Heck, even Orchard Park hero and franchise great Jim Kelly didn't want to make the move. He rebuffed the organization and joined the USFL before arguably becoming the most beloved Bills player of all-time.

New free agent signing Leonard Fournette is also going to need some time to get used to his new reality, which will require him to suit up on frigid Sunday afternoons and evenings. By the sound of it, he is not fully acclimated as of yet.

“No lie Buffalo colder than a penguin a** out here lord,” Fournette posted on X, Thursday afternoon. The Super Bowl 55 champion is expressing a feeling most visitors and transplants probably feel when they arrive in Buffalo for the first time. He is a long way from Florida, the only NFL home he has ever known.



The Bills added the veteran running back to their practice squad this past Tuesday, but it is unclear if Leonard Fournette will be activated ahead of their Week 9 road clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Although he averaged a concerning 3.5 yards per carry with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, his 312 career receptions should eventually earn him a role in the passing game.

Despite a mixed start to the 2023-24 campaign, the Bills are still in Super Bowl or bust mode. A former champion with some big-game experience could possibly help on that front. Just as long as he survives a Buffalo winter.