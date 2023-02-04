The Portland Trail Blazers collected a gritty victory on Friday night, beating the Washington Wizards 124-116. But, it wasn’t that cut and dry. Damian Lillard and Co. trailed by 18 at halftime and ultimately came back and took down the Wizards. In the process, they made franchise history on the road.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Tough. To do that at home is one thing, but to silence the road crowd is another.

The Blazers were down 69-51 at halftime and proceeded to outscore DC 73-47 in the second half, with Anfernee Simons scoring 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter alone. Portland really came alive and put in absolute work in the final two periods.

The three is what really helped Chauncey Billups’ squad get back into this contest, going 17 for 41 from deep, with Simons hitting six triples on his own in the third. With the win, the Blazers are now a game above .500 at 27-26 and in the mix for a play-in spot.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards

Kyrie Irving’s official status for Nets vs. Wizards after trade demand

Angelo Guinhawa ·

OG Anunoby, Chauncey Billups, Damian Lillard, Blazers

RUMOR: Blazers’ trade deadline stance on OG Anunoby will make Damian Lillard excited

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Jusuf Nurkic, Damian Lillard, Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic hit with brutal injury update ahead of trade deadline

Jack Winter ·

There are also lots of rumors flying around that Portland could be a buyer at the trade deadline in order to strengthen their roster around Dame, who also dropped 29 Friday. Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons have been solid co-stars, but this group needs another piece. There’s speculation they may go after OG Anunoby, who is on the radar of many teams.

That’s now three wins in a row for the Blazers, who are back in action on Saturday on the road against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. The team then returns home on Monday for a pair of tough matchups versus Milwaukee and Golden State before the trade deadline on Thursday.