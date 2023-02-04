The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting in a… not-so-good place right now in the West. At 25-26 and in 11th place, there’s still a chance for them to leapfrog to a higher seed. As it stands, though, their roster needs quite a bit of work to be competitive. Luckily for Damian Lillard and co, the Blazers plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline, per Brian Windhorst. In particular, they’re looking at Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

“From all the folks I’m talking to in the league, Portland is absolutely in a buying mode,” said Brian Windhorst. “They are attempting to add pieces. I’ve heard them attached to some role playing bench players they’re interested in.”

Windhorst goes on to say that the Blazers might need to start with a package involving Shaedon Sharpe for an OG Anunoby trade. Of course, that is still dependent on whether the Raptors decide to blow things up or not. There have been many people that say that Toronto’s trade deadline activity will dictate the market. If they open the floodgates, Portland is in position to fully capitalize.

OG Anunoby is the perfect player that the Blazers need during Damian Lillard’s prime. The Raptors forward is one of the best defenders at his position, both on and off the ball. In addition, Anunoby’s game has grown that he can create for himself when needed and still knock down open shots.

The Blazers can definitely turn their fortunes around this season with a perfect trade. We’ll see if they act on their word and trade for someone before the deadline, whether it’s OG Anunoby or someone else.