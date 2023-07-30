Boxing legends define generations for most people. Many individuals vividly remember cheering on their favorite fighters during legendary matchups whether it is Joe Frazier against Muhammad Ali to Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. duking it out against each other. A new marquee matchup had just been settled. Errol Spence Jr. was completely mopped by Terence Crawford. The win shocked the sports world and even left Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard stunned.

Athletes often know which performances are more than just great. They can sense which efforts will transcend generations and be talked about for a very long time. Damian Lillard thought this was one of those nights. He even gave massive props to Terence Crawford after decimating Errol Spence Jr. in a Twitter post.

“Best performance I’ve seen in boxing tonight by [Terence Crawford]. The level of fighter in front of him, for an undisputed, highly anticipated fight… and he rose and dominated. All-time shit … he’s a different type breed of human!” Dame wrote.

The Blazers legend, much like everyone watching, knew that this was Bud's match to win. However, expectations were exceeded when he clobbered Spence. This also made him improve his record to 40 wins with no losses. Moreover, he did it in such an impressive fashion.

Bud dropped his opponent once in the second round and did it twice in the seventh before the referee stopped the fight in the ninth round for the TKO victory. It is no surprise that Damian Lillard and the rest of the world are able to argue that they just saw an all-time great performance.