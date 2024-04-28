The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a heartbreaking three-point loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the teams' first-round playoff series. The Bucks lost more than just the game, though, as eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard aggravated an Achilles injury and his status is unknown going forward.
Lillard has been ruled out for Game 4, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo on the sidelines as the latter strives to recover from a calf injury. While there's a chance both return before the first round is finished, it's unlikely Lillard and Antetokounmpo will perform anywhere close to their typically dominant standard.
Milwaukee had high hopes for a championship run this season, but these dreams appear all but dashed. Let's take a closer look at where things are going wrong for the Bucks.
Pascal Siakam is one of few players who can match up with Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Bucks have a rare glimpse of optimism on the injury front, as Antetokounmpo is gearing up to return from a calf strain, possibly as early as Game 5—a do-or-die matchup if Indiana wins on Sunday.
However, even if Giannis returns, his impact might be limited. That's because versatile Pacers forward Pascal Siakam is one of only a few players in the NBA who can credibly slow down Antetokounmpo. At 6'8, 245 pounds with a 7'3 wingspan and top-tier athleticism, Siakam can effectively mirror Giannis almost as well as anyone in the league.
The Greek Freak is a unique player. He doesn't necessarily have one basketball skill at which he's elite. He's a good dribbler but won't really cross anybody up, he's a good passer but won't be mistaken for LeBron James, and the less we say about his shooting, the better. Giannis isn't as bad as Ben Simmons in this department because he'll at least attempt shots, but he isn't a major threat outside the paint. Defenses will be more than content to hack Giannis if he gets by them or sit back and let him pull up from long range.
A Bucks possession that ends in a three-point attempt from Antetkounmpo is a win for the defense no matter what the end result of the shot is.
Where Giannis is special is his physical ability. He's nearly 7 feet tall and tips the scales at 243 pounds of pure muscle. He has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and can jump out of the gym. If you close your eyes, the leaping ability Giannis possesses and his outstretched arms could remind you of Michael Jordan in Space Jam.
For most teams, it requires the dedicated efforts of at least two defenders to even slow down the two-time MVP. There are few players in the world with physical traits that even come close to matching Antetokounmpo's, and those guys often don't have anywhere near the same level of athleticism as the Greek Freak. Other players are athletic enough, but they are too small and their lack of height or strength prevents them from making a meaningful difference.
Siakam is the exception. His body type, athleticism, defensive instincts and tenacity combine to make him a quality Giannis stopper. To be more accurate, he can slow Milwaukee's superstar down, but no player is capable of truly stopping Antetokounmpo. Teams don't need to actually stop Giannis, though. Frustrating Antetokounmpo and allowing him to score 20 or even 30 points on inefficient shooting while keeping the rest of Milwaukee's roster in check is a recipe for victory.
Indiana has 2-1 lead and home-court advantage
The Pacers lead the Bucks 2-1, and have a chance to all but shut the door on Milwaukee's championship hopes. If Tyrese Haliburton and company can take a commanding 3-1 advantage over the Bucks before heading back to Fiserv Forum for Game 5, Indiana could crush the Bucks' dreams in front of their own fans by closing out the series on the road.
It's very rare for an NBA team to come back and win a series after being down 3-1, and a Milwaukee team depleted by injuries will not have a great shot to overcome these long odds.
The Bucks seemingly gave it everything they had in Game 3, and unfortunately their best shot just wasn't good enough. With one of their two best players facing a serious injury that could hamper his effectiveness or keep him off the court entirely, there just isn't much hope for Milwaukee at this point.
Bucks need Damian Lillard at full effectiveness
Every superstar needs a sidekick in order to win. LeBron James had Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving. Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen. Steph Curry had Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, among others. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had each other.
There are many great players throughout NBA history who are the sole superstar on their team and struggle to win as a result. Ironically, Lillard was one of those players. Lillard just didn’t have enough help in Portland, and was unable to break through and win a championship as a result. The solution to the problem was supposed to be Lillard teaming up with Giannis in Milwaukee. Neither Lillard nor Giannis would really be the “sidekick” as both players are superstars in their own right. That's part of what was supposed to make this pairing so special.
Unfortunately for Bucks fans, injuries robbed Milwaukee of what could be a dynamic duo during this playoff run. With Giannis out, Lillard had to go Portland-mode and try to carry the team on his shoulders. Just as Giannis is gearing up for return, Lillard aggravated an injury he was playing through that could have him out for the remainder of the series.
Injuries robbed NBA world of potentially great series
It's unfortunate that we’ll never get to know what this matchup could have been if Lillard and Antetokounmpo were both at full-strength. It's unfortunate not only for Milwaukee fans, but for fans of the game in general. Hopefully we can get a rematch next season, but at this point it appears to be too little, too late for the Bucks.
Indiana has one of the few players in the world capable of slowing down Giannis, and the matchup at point guard between Haliburton and Lillard provided fireworks before the latter went down with injury. This series could've been a great one with both teams healthy. Instead, the Pacers are set for a first-round upset as the Bucks' rocky season at large seems set to end in similarly disappointing fashion.