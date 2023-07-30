Terence Crawford absolutely dominated his fight with Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas on Saturday, so much so that even NBA stars like Trae Young, Kyle Kuzma, Andre Iguodala and more were left in awe of his performance.

Crawford was the favorite heading to the contest, and he showed why right from the start of the bout. He knocked down Spence as early as the second round before sending him to the canvas two more times in the seventh round. Then come the ninth round, referee Harvey Dock decided that he has seen enough and stopped the fight after Spence received a barrage of shots in the face.

TERENCE CRAWFORD STOPS ERROL SPENCE JR IN ROUND 9 🔥pic.twitter.com/p8JycDuAe5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

It was an absolute masterclass from Terence Crawford, one that prompted Trae Young to even question if the fight he just witness was actually a “fight” or just a one-sided punching session.

“Some people was telling me this was suppose to be a fight!??! … yeah aight,” the Atlanta Hawks star wrote on Twitter.

Kyle Kuzma, meanwhile, gave Crawford his flowers for the performance and deservingly so–though he might want to check the proper spelling of Terence's name. With the win, Crawford improved to 40-0 in his career, with 31 of those wins coming via knockout.

Terrance Crawford 💐 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 30, 2023

The likes of Dwight Howard, Andre Iguodala, Isaiah Roby and Gary Payton II also had nothing but high praises for the 35-year-old boxer as he becomes the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

BUD CRAWFORD 👊🏾👊🏾 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) July 30, 2023

Masterclass — andre (@andre) July 30, 2023

Boxing MasterClass — Isaiah Roby (@roby_isaiah) July 30, 2023

Yea Bud!!!! — GPII (@Garydwayne) July 30, 2023

It was indeed a fight to remember for Terence Crawford, and he deserves all the praise he's getting.