The Indiana Pacers earned a Game 4 126-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to take a 3-1 series lead. Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard missed Game 4, and it looks like both may be absent from Game 5 as well, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
“There is doubt that Bucks All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain) and Damian Lillard (Achilles tendon strain) will be able to play in potential elimination Game 5 vs. Pacers on Tuesday down 3-1, sources say. Both have tricky strains that complicate returns and create risk,” Charania wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The Bucks will need Kris Middleton and Brook Lopez to lead the charge in Game 5 if Giannis and Lillard both end up getting ruled out once again.
Unfortunate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard updates
The Bucks fought hard in Game 4 amid Giannis and Lillard's absences. If Milwaukee can find a way to win on Tuesday, perhaps the Bucks stars can return for the final portion of the series.
Their returns for the series are seemingly in question based on Charania's update, though. Their “tricky strains” reportedly “complicate returns and create risk” so it is currently uncertain when the Bucks stars would be able to return even if Milwaukee upsets Indiana.
Giannis enjoyed another strong season in 2023-24. Lillard's first campaign in Milwaukee came with its share of challenges, but he still had a number of big moments for the Bucks.
The Bucks were hopeful that the roster would finally click in the postseason. Instead, Antetokounmpo and Lillard are battling injury trouble.
The odds of Milwaukee erasing the 3-1 deficit at the moment are slim. Hope is not completely lost, however.
Can Khris Middleton lead Bucks?
The Bucks narrowly dropped Game 3 by a final score of 121-118. The overtime affair saw Khris Middleton take over after Lillard suffered his injury.
Overall, Middleton finished the game with 42 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Middleton looked like the best player on the floor despite the defeat.
The Pacers were prepared to contain Middleton in Game 4 after Lillard and Giannis were ruled out. Still, Middleton managed to score 25 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists. Brook Lopez added 27 points and nine rebounds.
Middleton features a high-ceiling, while Lopez was once regarded as one of the best centers in the NBA. Both players are capable of recording huge performances on any given night.
The series is set to return to Milwaukee on Tuesday as well. Having home court advantage in the game will certainly help matters.
If Middleton and Lopez can both perform well once again and the Bucks receive enough contributions from the role players on the roster, an upset will not be out of the question.
It is important to note that as of this story's writing, Antetokounmpo and Lillard have not officially been ruled out. Their latest update is obviously far from ideal, but there is still an outside chance they could play.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's injury statuses as they are made available.