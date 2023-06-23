It feels as though it was just yesterday when Nicolas Batum was shining for the Portland Trail Blazers. The French forward is now 34 years old with 15 years of NBA experience, and when he heard that the Blazers selected Rayan Rupert in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Batum can't help but compare himself to his 19-year-old compatriot.

“A 6’8 , 19 y/o, SF, light skinned from Le Mans France drafted by Rip City…🤔 I’ve seen that before. Great pic Portland. Happy for lil bro Rayan,” Batum tweeted after the Blazers selected Rupert in the second round (43rd overall).

Batum was taken by the Blazers in the first round (25th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft and enjoyed many of his best years in the league with the team. In seven seasons with the Blazers, Batum averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 481 games from 2008 to 2015.

Rupert might not be a contributor right away for the Blazers, but the team clearly sees potential in him to blossom in the NBA. The 19-year-old Rupert honed his skills on the other side of the hemisphere with the New Zealand Breakers before his arrival in the NBA. Rupert put up averages of 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 3-pointers per game with the Breakers. His 7-3 wingspan and his feel for the game are viewed to be qualities that can turn him into a force to reckon with, particularly on the defensive side of the floor. The Blazers certainly could use help on defense after allowing 117.4 points per game last season.