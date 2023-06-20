All eyes will be on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night as they look to turn a page in the history books of their franchise by selecting Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. While there's no denying that the 19-year-old phenom is the ultimate draw of this highly-anticipated event, the draft actually has much more to offer than Wemby.

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22, at 8 P.M. Eastern Time. ABC and ESPN will be covering the event, but the draft should also be available on a variety of streaming platforms as well.

This year's draft will be held in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which has been the home of this event for many years now. Apart from the 2020 NBA Draft, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barclays Center has hosted the NBA Draft every single year since 2013. Unlike the NBA All-Star Game which is hosted by a different city every year, the league has opted to keep the draft in New York for a decade now.

It is worth noting that the 77th edition of the annual draft will only have 58 picks this year, as opposed to the usual 60. This is after both the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers were stripped of their second-round picks due to tampering violations.

As mentioned previously, Victor Wembanyama is fully expected to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. The Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers own the rights to the No. 2 and the No. 3 picks, respectively, not unless either team decides to trade away their pick. Scoot Henderson is expected to head on to Charlotte at No. 3, while Brandon Miller is likely to join Damian Lillard in Portland as the No. 3 pick.