The Portland Trail Blazers have been perhaps the most discussed team this offseason.

Picking third in the 2023 NBA Draft and contending with the pressures of having an aging superstar on their roster, Portland's position often vacillates between promising and precarious.

Should the Blazers keep the No. 3 pick and select G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, who they've been tied to throughout this draft cycle, then Damian Lillard may bristle at the pick. Not only because it would signal the Blazers deciding against using it for an established talent that could help him win a championship but also because, by all accounts, Lillard doesn't seem to want to be part of a rebuild.

Nonetheless, with the 2023 NBA Draft just a day away, the Blazers are rumored to be shutting down calls for Lillard. Furthermore, though they recently appeared to engage in exploratory trade conversations with the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans, the Wizards have opted to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns and the Pelicans seem to be torn on whether or not to actually pull the trigger on a Zion Williamson trade.

All of which points to Portland choosing the option nobody expected; keeping both Dame and the No. 3 pick.

A scenario that seems even more likely when assessing the recent rumor from Andscape scribe Marc J. Spears, who says that Lillard and Henderson have been in regular contact since the latter's pre-draft workout.

Henderson recently spoke about the possibility of playing beside Lillard in the backcourt, saying that he could learn a lot from the eight-time All-Star and believes their skillsets complement each other.