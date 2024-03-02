Although many baseball fans have been guilty of being the Boy Who Cried Blue Jay in recent years, this could be the season that Toronto finally lives up to the hype. Chronic underachievement in the playoffs gave way to a desperately important winter for the franchise. Despite his efforts, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins did not make any flashy free agent signings. But he did snag the next best thing.
A quintessential ballplayer. Veteran Justin Turner is a strong presence in the lineup and clubhouse who can help address this team's intangibles issue. His reliable bat and big-game experience make him tailor-made for this franchise. Fans will be happy to hear that the feeling is mutual.
“Good core guys, super talented,” the Toronto Blue Jays' crowning offseason acquisition told MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi at spring training. “They really throw the ball well, play great defense and {have} a lot of young talent in the lineup…I couldn't be more happy.”
"Good core of guys, super talented… I couldn't have been more happy."@redturn2 talks with @LaurenShehadi about his decision to sign with the @BlueJays in free agency and his offensive approach this season. pic.twitter.com/wBUlUiwICh
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 2, 2024
Obviously, every player is going to give the team that just paid them a glowing review, but this is more than mandatory fluff. Turner is saying what everyone already knows. On paper, this is one of the most balanced and dangerous clubs in the MLB. The problem is, though, it has not played up to its potential. The two-time All-Star is being brought into help fix that.
A glue guy like Justin Turner, who batted .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs in his age-38 season for the Boston Red Sox in 2023, is what the Blue Jays were missing. No, he can't provide the Gold Glove defense that new San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman displays, but his versatility and consistency could be just as vital.
Turner's excitement for the 2024 campaign should be mirrored by this hungry fan base.