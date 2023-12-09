The Toronto Blue Jays missed out on prized star Shohei Ohtani. It may feel like it now, but losing him isn't a disaster.

In old Looney Tunes cartoons, it wasn't strange to see a giant bank safe land on the villain's head. It always got a laugh from Bugs Bunny, or whoever the hero was. Well right now, the Toronto Blue Jays feel like a giant bank safe just fell on their heads. And they sure aren't laughing. The Blue Jays missed out on prized baseball star Shohei Ohtani in free agency. On Saturday, Ohtani announced he was signing a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, staying in the state of California for arguably the rest of his Major League Baseball career.

While this development is certainly crushing for the Blue Jays and their fans, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The Blue Jays missing out on Ohtani IS NOT a disaster, and here are three reasons why.

$700 MILLION PRICE TAG IS HIGH RISK

There are truly 700 million reasons why Ohtani signing with the Dodgers isn't a disaster for Toronto. That's how much money the Blue Jays would have had to put up to simply match the Dodgers' offer and sign the two-way star. The Blue Jays aren't exactly flush with cash, competing in one of the smaller Major League Baseball markets. Had the Blue Jays broken their bank to grab Ohtani, they would have had peanuts to offer all of the other free agents they were looking to sign, not to mention the players on their roster they were hoping to re-sign.

With $700 million comes great pressure and responsibility for any major league baseball team. Had the Blue Jays dished out that kind of cash, they would have considered anything short of multiple World Series championships a complete failure in the next decade. Who could blame them? That pressure will certainly be on the Dodgers. As everyone knows, baseball is not a one-man sport. It's a 9 man sport, and one person can only do so much even if they are pitching a no-hitter. The risk is just so high that the Blue Jays don't have to feel like they completely failed in this situation.

OTHER FREE AGENTS ARE STILL ON THE BOARD

There's an old saying that people use at times. It's called “there are other fish in the sea.” Well, there certainly are when it comes to the free agent market in Major League Baseball. The Blue Jays can still find some great hitting in the free agent pool, as well as some good pitchers.

In terms of pitching, there are still some strong options on the market: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell to name a few. When it comes to designated hitters and other positions, the market is still quite rich: Matt Chapman, Rhys Hoskins, and Mitch Garver are still out there. Cody Bellinger is a big name that everyone is talking about. The Blue Jays are coming off a solid 89-73 season, and have a lot of talent already on their roster. It's quite possible to find 2 or even 3 solid free agents who can step in right away and help the team, without having to pay a record-breaking price tag to achieve it.

OHTANI IS NOT IN THE DIVISION, OR THE AL

Another interesting angle to this entire story is that Ohtani chose to join a National League team in the Dodgers. He won't be playing the Blue Jays multiple times a year in their division, like he would have if he had gone to a team like Boston or the New York Yankees that would surely have welcomed him with their large payrolls. He also didn't choose to stay with the Angels, who Toronto would have also had to face if the teams met in the American League playoffs or throughout the year in regular season play.

With Ohtani in the Dodgers organization, the Blue Jays would only have to face him in the World Series or occasional interleague play. It might not ease the pain the Blue Jays are feeling right now, but the “out of sight, out of mind” principle will probably apply as the season goes on.

It may be that Shohei Ohtani does win multiple championships with the Dodgers. Time will certainly tell. But right now, the outlook isn't as bleak for the Blue Jays as it may seem to be. In the long run, losing Ohtani isn't a disaster.