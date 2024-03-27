Opening day is here! The Toronto Blue Jays start their season on the road as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
This is opening day, so there is not much to talk about. However, the Blue Jays are confident heading into this season. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, and George Springer will anchor the offense. Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios will be key parts of the starting rotation. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, Danny Jansen, Jordan Romano, and Erik Swanson will all begin the season on the IL.
The Rays had a disappointing end to their 2023 season. They ended up in a Wild Card spot, and were swept by the Texas Rangers in the first round. They did sign Amed Rosario, Phil Maton, and traded for Ryan Pepiot, though. Those three players may not move the needle significantly, but they do improve the team. Shane Baz, Taj Bradley, Josh Lowe, Taylor Walls, and Jeffrey Springs will all start the season on the IL. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen will miss a majority of the season.
Jose Berrios will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Zach Eflin will be the opening day starter for Tampa Bay.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rays Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-196)
Moneyline: +116
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 7.5 (-115)
Under: 7.5 (-105)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Rays
Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT
TV: SportsNet (Canada), Bally Sports Sun
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Berrios finished 2023 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts in 189.2 innings pitched. Needless to say, Berrios had a very good season. He has continued that momentum into Spring Training this year. In Spring Training, Berrios allowed just two earned runs in 13 innings pitched. He is not going to be a huge strikeout guy, but he excels at generating weak contact and keeping opponents off balance. He gives the Blue Jays a fantastic chance to start their 2024 campaign with a win.
Berrios made two starts against the Rays in 2023. He went 2-0, pitched 12 innings, allowed just two earned runs, and struck out 11. The Rays were a dominant offense last season, and Berrios found a way to quiet them. If he can continue his success, the Blue Jays will win.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Eflin takes the ball for a pitching staff that is starting this season with their fair share of injuries. However, Eflin deserves the ball. He went 16-8 over 31 starts for Tampa Bay last season. In those games, Eflin had a 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 186 strikeouts to just 24 walks in 177.2 innings pitched. He had an incredible season, and needs to carry that into this year if the Rays want to be as good as they were in 2023.
One thing the Rays really dominated in 2023 was offense. As a team, the Rays hit .260 with 230 home runs, and a .776 OPS. Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, Isaac Paredes, and Jose Siri all return to the lineup. The Rays have an injured pitching staff, so their offense is going to have to step up again. If they can have a similar season, they will win this game.
Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick
Just looking at the pitching matchup, I really like the Blue Jays. Berrios had a great year in 2023, and he had a solid Spring Training. Meanwhile, Eflin struggled to miss barrels in Spring Training this season. Yes, Spring Training does not mean much, but it can be an indication of things to come. I will take the Blue Jays moneyline.
Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+116)