It is the start of a weekend interleague series as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Toronto Blue Jays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Dodgers will be finishing a three-game series in Washington before heading to Toronto for this series. Heading into the game on Thursday, the Dodgers were sitting at 15-11 on the year, which was the top mark in the NL West. They lost two of three to the Nationals at home earlier in the year but will be going for the series sweep on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays head into their final game of the series sitting at 13-12 on the year. They have lost two of three to the Royals so far in their series, including two straight.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Dodgers-Blue Jays Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline: -138
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline: +118
Over: 9 (-115)
Under: 9 (-105)
How to Watch Dodgers vs. Blue Jays
Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT
TV: SNLA/SN1
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Nationals on April 25th.
The Dodgers are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting second in on-base percentage, second in batting average, and third in slugging. Mookie Betts has been great this year. He is hitting .365 on the year with a .468 on-base percentage. He has seven doubles, a triple, and six home runs. Betts has also stolen five bases, scored 26 times, and driven in 21 runs. Joining Betts in having a stellar year is Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is hitting .371 on the year with a .433 on-base percentage. He has 14 doubles, a triple, and six home runs. Ohtani has also stolen five bases, scored 22 times, and driven in 16 runs.
Teoscar Hernandez is also driving in plenty of runs. He has 19 RBIs on the year, while he is hitting .255. Hernandez has a .330 on-base percentage, while also hitting five doubles and five home runs, good for his 19 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Freddie Freeman has been on fire in the last week. Playing in five games in the last seven games, Freeman has hit .350 in that time, with three doubles. He has walked four times, giving him a .458 on-base percentage, plus he has seven RBIs in that period.
The Dodgers are 15th in the majors in team ERA while sitting eighth in WHIP and fifth in opponent batting average. It will be Gavin Stone on the mound for the Dodgers in this one. He is 1-1 on the year with a 6.00 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP. In his only start on the road this year, he went three innings and gave up five runs in the loss. Since then, he has given up four runs over ten innings in two games. The only member of the Blue Jays to have an at-bat against Stone in their career is Justin Turner, who is 1-2 with a solo home run.
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Royals on April 25th.
The Blue Jays are 22nd in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 21st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Daulton Varsho has been the best on offense for the Blue Jays this year. He is hitting .257 on the year with a .345 on-base percentage. Varsho has five doubles and six home runs, good for 13 RBIs this year. He also leads the team with 16 runs scored. Second on the team in RBIs and tied for second in runs scored is Justin Turner. He is hitting .319 on the year while getting on base at a .414 rate. He has seven doubles and two home runs, leading to 12 RBIs this year. Turner has also scored 11 times.
George Springer has also scored 11 times this year, but he is hitting just .232 on the season with a .324 on-base percentage. Springer has three doubles and three home runs this year but has just five RBIs on the season. Bo Bichette also has been better as of late. He is hitting .240 in the last week, with a triple and a stolen base. Further, he has three RBIS and two runs scored in his last six games.
The Blue Jays are 21st in team ERA, 25th in WHIP, and 21st in opponent batting average. Chris Bassitt will be on the mound for the Blue Jays in this one. He is 2-3 on the year with a 3.90 ERA. After giving up four runs in each of his first two starts, Bailey has been better overall. He went back-to-back starts going over six innings and giving up just one run. Last time out, he went 5.1 innings, giving up four runs, but only two were earned.
Final Dodgers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Both Starting pitchers in this game have had their share of struggles this year. Overall, the Dodgers do have the better pitching staff though. The big issue has been how poorly the Blue Jays offense has been performing. Combining below-average pitching with below-average hitting, and facing one of the best offensive units in the majors is a recipe for a loss. That is what will be happening here. The Dodgers will be getting the win on the road in this one.
Final Dodgers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Dodgers ML (-138)