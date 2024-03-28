It is an AL East battle on opening weekend as the Toronto Blue Jays face off with the Tampa Bay Rays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
This is game two of an opening four-game series between the Blue Jays and Rays. In game one, Jose Berrios and Zach Eflin took the mound for their respective teams. Berrios would have a solid start after an early hiccup. In the first inning, Yandy Diaz would hit a solo home run to give the Rays the lead. Still, the Blue Jays would come back. In the fourth inning, George Spring hit a home run to tie the game. Then, in the sixth inning, Cavan Biggo hit a home run to make it 2-1. Then, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run to make it 3-1. Zach Eflin would continue to allow base runners in the inning, as the Blue Jays would add more runs, making it 6-1 after the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Diaz would double to add another run, but Bo Bichette added a double to drive in two more to make it 8-2 in the seventh. That would be the final score, as the B; ie Jays went to 1-0 on the year.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rays Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: +110
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline: -130
Over: 7.5 (-120)
Under: 7.5 (-120)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Rays
Time: 6:50 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet/ BSSUN/ MLB.TV
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays will be sending Chris Bassitt to the mound for the start in this one. He was 16-8 last year with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. His wins total was tied for third in the majors, while he was top 20 in both ERA and WHIP last year. Bassitt would pitch against the Rays twice last year. The first start against them was in May of 2023, on the road. In that one, Bassit went 6.1 innings and gave up six runs, with just two earned, taking the loss. His second start was at home, where he allowed just two runs in 6.2 innings, and took his 15th win of the year in late September.
The top of the order is coming off a great game against the Rays. George Spring led off, and went 1-4 with two runs scored, a home run, and an RBI. Vladimir Guerrero JR. had just one hit in the game, but it was a home run. Then, rounding out the top of the order, was Bo Bichette, who went 2-3 with a walk, a run scored, and two RBIs. Further down the order, Alejandro Kirk also had a solid game. He drove in two runs while having a hit and a walk. of the nine players to make a p; ate appearance in the game, only Isiah Kiner-Falefa did not reach base.
Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rays will be sending Aaron Civale to the mound to start this game. Civale was 7-5 with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 2023. He came over from the Cleveland Guardians mid-way through the year in a trade. He was not great in his time with the Rays though. In ten starts, Civale was just 2-3 and a -.1 WAR. Further, he has a 5.36 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. Civale made just one start against the Blue Jays last year. That was his last start of the year, as he went 1.2 innings, giving up just one run before leaving the game.
Like the Blue Jays, the Rays have plenty of big bats that will be in the lineup for this one. Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena are both having solid springs so far. Both of them hit four home runs in spring training. Diaz was hitting over .310 in the spring, while Arozarena did not hit as well, at just .150. Further, Brandon Low hit three home runs in the spring as well. but he hit just .135 in spring training. Harold Ramirez, Amed Rosaria, and Juniper Caminero all had respectable spring training as well. They all hit over .265 in spring training and all had OPS numbers over .700
Dome of the bats performed well in the first game. That starts with Yandy Diaz. He hit a home run, went 3-4, and drove in two runs. Still, the middle of the order struggled in their first game of the year. Randy Arozarena, Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes went a combined 0-12 with four strikeouts. Overall, the Rays struck out 11 times in the game with the Blue Jays.
Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick
This game will come down to two things. First, can the Jay's middle of the order continue to dominate? They were great in the first game of the series and will need to be so again. Second, is Aaron Civale. He was a huge get for the Rays at the trade deadline last year but was not great for them. He did not look great in the spring and if he cannot get right in Tampa, it could be a long season for him. The Jays should be able to get to Civale early, and they have shown enough, that they can get the win behind a strong performance from Chris Bassitt.
Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+110)