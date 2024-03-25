Bojan Bogdanovic's net worth in 2024 is $30 million. Bogdanovic is a forward for the New York Knicks. He is an All-Rookie Team player. Let's take a closer look at Bojan Bogdanovic's net worth in 2024.
Bojan Bogdanovic's net worth in 2024 is $30 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as CAKnowledge.
Bojan Bogdanovic was born on April 18, 1989, in Mostar, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina. As early as his teenage days, Bogdanovic already embarked on a professional basketball career.
Bojan Bogdanovic's early basketball career in Europe
In 2005, Bogdanovic signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid, based on reports. This allowed him to play for Real Madrid's junior and senior teams. Moreover, Real Madrid once loaned him to play for Croatian professional club Zrinjski Mostar and Spanish basketball team CB Murcia.
In 2009, Bogdanovic signed a four-year contract with Cibona Zagreb. With Cibona Zagreb, Bogdanovic averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 39 percent on 3-point attempts. He was part of the squad that won the Croatian League Championship and the Croatian Cup.
Afterwards, Cibona rewarded Bogdanovic with a three-year contract extension, according to sources. After that, Bogdanovic improved his numbers to 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. With a stellar individual effort, Bogdanovic made the All-Croatian League First Team.
Following his stint with Cibona Zagreb, Bogdanovic was drafted in the 2011 NBA Draft with the 31st overall pick by the Miami Heat. However, he opted to join European powerhouse Fenerbahçe Ülker by inking a long-term deal. Bogdanovic helped the team win the TBSL championship, Turkish Supercup, and the Turkish Cup.
Bojan Bogdanovic signs with the Nets
After being drafted in the 2011 NBA Draft, Bogdanovic finally made it to the NBA by signing a three-year contract worth $10.1 million, based on reports. In his rookie season, Bogdanovic showed signs of still adapting to the NBA style of play.
He only averaged 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per outing while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc. However, Bogdanovic still managed to do enough to be named to the All-Rookie Second Team.
A season later, Bogdanovic was able to become more acclimated in the NBA. The Croatian standout improved his numbers to 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
Bogdanovic played for the Nets until the 2016-17 season. Midway through the season, the Nets traded Bogdanovic to the Washington Wizards. Bogdanovic registered 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game for the Wizards.
Bojan Bogdanovic signs with the Pacers
After Bogdanovic's contract expired, the Croatian forward became a free agent in the 2017 offseason. As a free agent, Bogdanovic decided to join the Indiana Pacers after signing a two-year contract worth $21 million, based on reports.
In two seasons with the Pacers, Bogdanovic averaged 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per outing while shooting a 41-percent clip from beyond the arc.
Bojan Bogdanovic signs with the Jazz
With a productive two-season stint with the Pacers, Bogdanovic initially wanted to rejoin the team after his contract expired. However, the Utah Jazz offered the Croatian swingman a contract he couldn't resist.
As a result, the 6-foot-7 deadeye shooter agreed to a four-year contract worth $73 million. The deal easily made Bogdanovic the highest-paid Croatian athlete, according to reports.
After joining the Jazz, Bogdanovic helped the team become a consistent playoff fixture for three-consecutive seasons. In the 2019-20 season, Bogdanovic also averaged a then career-high 20.2 points per game to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Bojan Bogdanovic is traded to the Pistons
Establishing himself as a reliable floor spacer, Bogdanovic found himself on the move once again just before the 2022-23 season. The Jazz traded Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that also involved Kelly Olynyk. Later on, the Croatian star signed a contract extension with the Pistons on a lucrative two-year deal worth $39.1 million, based on a report by ESPN.
During the 2022-23 season, Bogdanovic immediately made his presence felt in a Pistons uniform. He averaged a career-best 21.6 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per outing to become one of the bright spots for a lowly 17-65 squad.
Bogdanovic continued his excellent play for the struggling Pistons in 2023-24 until the Pistons decided to trade Bogdanovic along with Alec Burks to the New York Knicks for Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes February 2024. Bogdanovic has found himself in a bench role and seen his scoring cut in half, but he's on a team gearing up for the playoffs.
Bojan Bogdanovic's endorsement deals
Given that Bogdanovic is arguably the best basketball player out of Croatia, it isn't surprising that some brands have decided to partner up with him. According to sources, Bogdanovic has endorsement deals with brands such as Vivint Smart Home and Adidas.
