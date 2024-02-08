Alec Burks is heading back to NYC!

The New York Knicks are making significant upgrades to their roster by striking a trade with the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in a package consisting of Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In attempts to significantly upgrade their roster ahead of the trade deadline, the Knicks land Bogdanovic and Burks, two key veterans that can help them contend at the highest level possible. Burks, who spent two full seasons with the Knicks before being traded to the Pistons in 2022, has always been a long-time favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau.

New York had been searching for ways to upgrade their secondary scoring talent and had been linked to Burks and Bogdanovic in recent days. Now, they get a deal done for both veterans. Bogdanovic, a versatile scoring weapon who is known for his perimeter shooting, presents the Knicks an immediate source of production alongside Brunson and Randle. In a total of 28 games with the Pistons this season, the veteran forward has averaged 20.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range.

Bogdanovic is a player the Pistons have tuned down numerous offers for through the years. Last season, there were several playoff-contending teams willing to offer a first-round pick for the veteran. At this year's trade deadline, the Pistons move on from Bogdanovic, landing cap relief, two second-round picks, and Quentin Grimes instead. It is worth noting that his contract is partially guaranteed for next season, giving the Knicks options heading into the offseason.

The Knicks have been left shorthanded in recent games due to OG Anunoby's elbow injury and Julius Randle's dislocated shoulder injury, hence their aggressiveness on the trade market. Even after trading for Anunoby, the Knicks continued to search for ways to upgrade the secondary talent on their roster. Grimes was a young player who had not fully secured his spot in their main rotation, leading to a willingness from New York's front office to trade him.

Not wanting to surrender a lot of draft capital, the Knicks strike a bargain in a deal involving Bogdanovic and Burks, two of the better instant-impact players available at this trade deadline.