The second day of the Prem features the London derby! It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, starring our Brentford-Tottenham prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

The Bees are in their third-straight season in the Premier League, securing 13th and 9th places in the previous editions. Brentford is also participating in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The Lilywhites are out of European competition this season after finishing eighth last season. The Spurs will be under new manager Ange Postecoglou but will be without long-time star striker Harry Kane.

Here are the Brentford-Tottenham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brentford-Tottenham Odds

Brentford FC: +170

Tottenham Hotspur: +150

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -152

Under 2.5 Goals: +113

How to Watch Brentford vs. Tottenham

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Brentford Can Beat Tottenham

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season, Brentford exceeded expectations by finishing in ninth place in the Premier League standings. The Bees also reached the third rounds of the FA Cup and the EFL Carabao Cup. Brentford had a successful season last year, thanks in part to a 12-match unbeaten run from October to March. In addition to their strong overall performance, Brentford achieved a notable feat by being the only team to beat league and European champions Manchester City twice during the season.

Despite their success, the team struggled in the first-ever Premier League Summer Series, failing to win any of their three matches. They lost to Fulham (3-2) and Brighton (0-2) and tied against Aston Villa (3-3). In other friendly games, the Bees tied with Boreham Wood (1-1) and most recently against Lille (0-0).

The loss of goalkeeper David Raya to Arsenal this summer will be a significant blow, and the team will also be without suspended striker Ivan Toney for several months. The likes of Pontus Jansson, Joel Valencia, Halil Dervişoğlu, Mads Bidstrup, and Aaron Pressley are also out from the team. Brentford has not made many moves in the transfer window, signing only Nathan Collins and Mark Flekken in addition to Kevin Schade, who may replace Toney. Schade signed a permanent deal with Brentford this summer after a loan spell from Freiburg last season, during which he did not score a goal in 18 league matches.

Although Brentford has only won two of their ten league matches against Spurs, they did manage to win their most recent game by a 3-1 margin in May of this year.

Without Toney, Brentford will need to rely on other players to step up, such as midfielder Bryan Mbeumo, who was second on the team in goals and first in assists last season. Mbeumo's versatility and ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates make him a valuable asset to the team. Another player to watch is midfielder Yoane Wissa, who uses his speed and quickness to get around defenders and had seven goals and three assists for the Bees last year.

Why Tottenham Can Beat Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur had a disappointing eighth-place finish in the league table last season and have faced struggles in recent months. The past season saw the Spurs undergo three managerial changes, a fifth-round exit in the FA Cup, a third-round finish in the EFL Carabao Cup, and a ticket to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham had a mixed pre-season, starting with a 3-2 defeat to West Ham but following it up with convincing 5-1 victories against Lion City and Shakhtar Donetsk. However, their final warm-up game against Barcelona ended in a 4-2 defeat. The Spurs will still have a busy season ahead, but this will be the first time that they will join European competition since 2009-2010.

The team's pre-season has been overshadowed by the news surrounding the future of star player Harry Kane, who joined German giants Bayern Munich after Spurs accepted a £96 million bid. Lucas Moura and Harry Winks also left the club in July.

Now, Tottenham prepares for a challenging away trip to face Brentford, aiming to bounce back from their recent loss against Barcelona. Historically, Tottenham has had the upper hand against Brentford, winning 24 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams.

Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham is entering a new era and will be eager to make a strong start to their league season. The team has shown promising signs during their pre-season tour and will be motivated to prove themselves in this upcoming match.

Tottenham has been active in the transfer market this summer, securing permanent deals for players who were previously on loan, such as Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro. Additionally, the team has made signings including James Maddison from Leicester, Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg, Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, and Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central.

With Harry Kane's departure, forward Son Heung-Min will be the new captain and one of the key attacking players for Tottenham. Last season, he scored 10 goals and provided six assists, making him a vital contributor to the team's offensive efforts. Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg plays a versatile role for Tottenham, showcasing his intelligence in passing and good awareness on the field. He contributed four goals and five assists during the 2022-23 Premier League season. Another key midfielder, Ivan Perisic, is known for his ability to provide accurate crosses and create scoring opportunities for his teammates. He led the team in assists with eight last season.

Final Brentford-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Despite some roster reduction this season, the Spurs still outclass the Bees on paper and on the pitch. This London derby will be an entertaining one at the Gtech Community Stadium but the visitors will spoil the hosts' first home match.

Final Brentford-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Tottenham (+150), Over 2.5 goals (-152)