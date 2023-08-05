Arsenal‘s pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is gaining momentum as the player pushes for an exit from the Championship side, reported by goal.com. The Gunners have made their intentions clear with an initial bid for the Spanish shot-stopper, though the offer fell well below Brentford's valuation of the player.

Arsenal's opening bid for Raya amounted to £20 million ($25.44 million), with an additional £3 million ($3.82 million) in potential add-ons. However, Brentford is said to be valuing the goalkeeper at nearly twice that amount. Despite the disparity in valuation, Arsenal remains confident in their pursuit of Raya, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Raya's eagerness to secure a move away from Brentford could potentially play a role in facilitating negotiations between the two clubs. While the initial bid was considerably below what Brentford expects, the player's desire for a transfer might lead to both parties finding common ground.

However, it's unlikely that Raya's potential move to Arsenal will be finalized before the start of the Premier League season. As things stand, Aaron Ramsdale is poised to continue as the club's No. 1 goalkeeper. The impending arrival of Raya would create an interesting competition for the starting goalkeeper position, with Mikel Arteta having to make a decision between the two talented shot-stoppers.

Both Arsenal and Brentford are expected to hold further discussions to explore the feasibility of a deal for David Raya. As the transfer window progresses, the economic aspects of the potential sale will undoubtedly be crucial factors in determining whether the Spanish goalkeeper will be donning Arsenal colors in the upcoming season.