Barcelona hosts Tottenham for the Joan Gamper Trophy! It’s time to check our Elite Friendly odds series, starring our Barcelona-Tottenham prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Barca were crowned winners in the 2022-2023 La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana. The team also reached the Copa del Rey semifinals, UEFA Champions League group stage, and UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs.

The Spurs endured a tough season in the Prem, highlighted by three managerial changes. The Hotspurs finished eighth in the Premier League, proceeded into the fifth round of the FA Cup, progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup, and advanced to the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Here are the Barcelona-Tottenham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: Barcelona-Tottenham Odds

FC Barcelona: -195

Tottenham Hotspur: +400

Draw: +350

Over 2.5 Goals: -210

Under 2.5 Goals: +146

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Tottenham

TV: Fox Deportes, Mitele Plus, TV3, Cuatro

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, SPURSPLAY, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Movistar+

Time: 2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Barcelona Can Beat Tottenham

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barcelona clinched the La Liga title in the previous season and has maintained an outstanding performance throughout the past year. The Blaugrana demonstrated defensive excellence in the previous La Liga season, conceding a mere 20 goals in 38 league games. In preparation for the new season, Barcelona's final match against Tottenham concludes their training camp. This fixture follows the Gamper Cup final by four days, and the team is set to launch their La Liga campaign soon after.

They won 3 out of 4 friendly matches, managing 3 clean sheets as well. Their only defeat was against Arsenal with a score of 3-5. Following that, they responded with a convincing 3-0 victory against their arch-rivals Real Madrid and a solid 1-0 win against Milan. The Catalan powerhouse secured a narrow 1-0 victory against AC Milan in their recent match and is eager to showcase their prowess in the upcoming weekend. It's worth noting that while Barcelona used several reserves, Milan played with their core team.

With an exceptional squad at their disposal, Barcelona has made noteworthy additions to their roster during the transfer window. Players like Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu have integrated well within the club and will aim to shine in the forthcoming match.

However, Gundogan and Andreas Christensen both experienced first-half substitutions in a pre-season match against Real Madrid, and there may be hesitation to risk them given the start of the new campaign. Due to his imminent move to PSG, Ousmane Dembele will not be available. Inigo Martinez may also not participate in the upcoming match.

Xavi is likely to be cautious about overworking his players so close to the new season, possibly using this opportunity to provide valuable playing time to young talents such as Ilias Akhomach, Estanis Pedrola, Alejandro Balde, and Abde, who might have the chance to impress. Robert Lewandowski and Gavi are likely to contend for starting positions after being rested in the previous victory over Milan.

The Joan Gamper Trophy, hosted by Barcelona at Camp Nou every August before the new season commences, was first introduced in 1966. Originally involving four teams competing in two semi-finals and a final, the format transitioned to a single match in 1997.

With 45 titles, Barcelona currently holds the most trophies in the competition, followed by FC Köln with two. Other clubs such as Sampdoria, Juventus, Manchester City, Gladbach, Internacional, Ujpest, Mechelen, Porto, Tenerife, and Valencia have each won the title once.

Why Tottenham Can Beat Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur concluded the previous Premier League season in eighth place, displaying inconsistency over the past year. As a result, the Spurs will not partake in the Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League. Tottenham Hotspur conceded a total of 63 goals in their 38 Premier League matches last season, a figure higher than any other team among the top 14 in the league table.

The Premier League kickstarts this weekend with a match against Brentford for Spurs. However, Ange Postecoglou’s team, fresh from a 5-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, with Harry Kane's stellar four-goal display, is set to face a challenging test against Barcelona. Tottenham's summer trip to Asia encountered disruptions. They engaged in only two friendlies, with the second one arranged hastily against the modest Singaporean side Lion City Sailors, resulting in a 5-1 victory for Spurs. This match became necessary after Roma canceled their fixture on short notice, following the cancellation of a match against Leicester due to a flooded pitch.

Their pre-season preparations come to a close with a demanding encounter against Barcelona on Tuesday night. Anticipate changes from Tottenham, who fielded an exceptionally strong lineup against Shakhtar. Key players like Harry Kane, James Maddison, and Cristian Romero could potentially be rested from the starting lineup as a result. Richarlison is expected to participate, having missed the Shakhtar game due to a minor injury. Additionally, Manor Solomon and Yves Bissouma might seize the opportunity to showcase their capabilities. Notably, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski offer valuable alternatives.

Though reports hint at a potential move for Harry Kane to FC Bayern Munich, no definitive agreement has been reached. Injury-wise, Rodrigo Bentancur (cruciate ligament tear), Ryan Sessegnon (surgery), and Bryan Gil (pubic inflammation) are expected to miss Tuesday's game.

Final Barcelona-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Even though the game is to be held at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, the Blaugrana will still dominate this match. A lot of goals will be exchanged here but the Spanish giants will take over the Lilywhites.

Final Barcelona-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Barcelona (-195), Over 2.5 goals (-210)