In a significant transfer development, Tottenham Hotspur have officially completed the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City, reported by mirror. The England playmaker joins the North London side as Ange Postecoglou continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Following the recent acquisition of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham swiftly concluded a deal for Maddison, fending off interest from Newcastle United. The two clubs agreed on a transfer fee of £40 million, and Maddison wasted no time in finalizing his move. After successfully undergoing a medical examination on Wednesday, he put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Maddison's arrival at Tottenham brings a substantial increase in his wages, as he is set to earn £170,000 per week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This move ensures his continuation in the Premier League following Leicester City's relegation to the Championship last season.

The 24-year-old midfielder bids farewell to Leicester City after an incredibly successful five-year spell. Originally signed for £25 million from Norwich City, Maddison made a significant impact during his time at the King Power Stadium. He featured in 203 matches for the Foxes, finding the net 55 times.

Notably, Maddison was instrumental in Leicester's triumphs, lifting the FA Cup and Community Shield during his tenure. Additionally, he enjoyed two seasons of European football with the club. Despite his impressive individual performances, Maddison couldn't prevent Leicester's relegation from the Premier League last season.

Joining Tottenham, the three-time England international becomes part of a team looking to bounce back under new manager Ange Postecoglou. The appointment of Postecoglou, who previously managed Celtic, follows a challenging season for Tottenham under Antonio Conte. The club is eager to regain their competitive edge and achieve success in the upcoming campaign.

Tottenham fans will be eagerly anticipating James Maddison's impact in their midfield, as his creative abilities and goal-scoring prowess make him a valuable addition to the squad. With Maddison's arrival, Tottenham aims to reestablish themselves as strong contenders in both domestic and European competitions.