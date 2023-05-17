Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football-related activity for eight months and handed a £50,000 fine for breaching FA gambling laws, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Toney was charged in November by the Football Association and admitted to most of the 262 breaches. He will start serving the suspension immediately and will not be able to return to Brentford until Jan. 16, 2024.

Toney has played through all the speculation and hearings, leading Brentford to a top-half finish in the Premier League. He’s scored 20 goals, good enough for third in the Premier League. He has a total of 68 goals in 124 games with Brentford.

Toney helped the Bees make it to the Premier League for the first time in club history with a league-leading 31 goals in the Championship two seasons ago. Brentford secured promotion through the play-off, in which Toney scored in both the final and semifinals.

This summer was shaping up to be one with a potential major move for Toney. His performance this season and dazzling track record has made him a big target for several of Europe’s elite clubs, including fellow Premier League club Chelsea.

The suspension may not scare away potential suitors, but it could certainly make things trickier. Brentford could elect to hang onto Toney’s services until next summer given he’ll only be available for the final four months of the season.

Ivan Toney has proven to be one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League this season. Though this suspension sheds a bad light on the England international, he has time to make up for it. His future will be an interesting one to watch.