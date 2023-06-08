Denver Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning has recently undergone arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver.

With the recent news of his surgery, the reason for Browning's absence from OTAs for the past three weeks becomes clear.

A timeline for Browning's return to the field is estimated to be around six-to-eight weeks, which would place his comeback in line with the start of training camp. Despite being expected back for training camp, the Broncos signed veteran defensive end Frank Clark to a one-year deal to further pad the pass-rushing unit.

Browning played multiple linebacker positions at Ohio State. After a successful collegiate career, Browning was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He quickly showed flashes of his talent and potential.

Despite these flashes, Browning's journey in the NFL has also been marred by injuries. He endured a lower leg fracture during his rookie minicamp, forcing him to miss his first training camp. However, Browning did recover in time to participate in 14 games, starting nine of them, and made a significant impact by finishing the season his debut campaign with 58 tackles.

During the 2022 season, Browning transitioned from inside linebacker to outside linebacker and found immediate success, posting 5.0 sacks in 14 games.

Baron Browning found himself in a starting role again last season after Randy Gregory went down early due to injury and Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins. With the Broncos being rather injury prone on the edge, the Clark signing was necessary for depth.

The Broncos will look to start the 2023 season with a room of fully healthy pass-rushers.