The Denver Broncos conducted a trade on Saturday morning sending Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Denver is a bit shorthanded offensively after the deal with free agency right around the corner. After the deal, former teammate Courtland Sutton shared the perfect reaction.
Sutton shared a single GIF on social media to express how he feels about the trade. With the number of moves the Broncos are making to adjust the roster, it appears Courtland Sutton is feeling a bit lonely in Denver.
Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have been teammates since 2020 after the Broncos selected Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The veteran wide receiver may not agree with the move, but business is business. Denver's goal this offseason was to create more cap space and the front office cleared roughly $12 million after dealing Jeudy.
As of now, Sutton is at the top of the depth chart in Denver with Marvin Mims second in line. Between free agency and the NFL Draft we should expect the Broncos to acquire at least one wide receiver to the roster.
Last season, Courtland Sutton finished with 59 receptions, 772 yards, and 10 touchdowns through the air. Not the most efficient numbers by any means. However, if the Broncos can improve the quarterback position, it's not crazy to think Sutton breaks 1,000 yards next season.
As for Jerry Jeudy, he'll be joining a Browns team that appears to be going all-in on the 2024 season. Jeudy hasn't been the most reliable pass option throughout his career so far, as his career totals sit at 211 receptions, 3,053 yards, and 11 touchdowns through four seasons in Denver. He has a chance to serve as a solid second 0r third option in Cleveland.