After hearing his name constantly in trade rumors the last couple of seasons, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has a new home. The Denver Broncos are trading the former first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for future draft capital, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Browns are intent on bolstering their offensive attack and adding another pass-catcher alongside Pro Bowler Amari Cooper. They are sending back 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft picks, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, with the deal set to become official once the new league year begins on March 13.
This is a practical trade for two franchises who are heading in different directions. Cleveland won 11 games last season despite its starting quarterback situation being a revolving door for much of the year. The organization cannot solely rely on an unhealthy Deshaun Watson or a 39-year-old Joe Flacco to stay relevant going into the 2024-25 campaign.
Jeudy can potentially give the Browns valuable balance.