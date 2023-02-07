The Denver Broncos have introduced head coach Sean Payton, ushering in a new era for the franchise. Payton is focused on his future, but also took some time to talk about his past.

Payton spoke about his former team, the New Orleans Saints, on Monday. In particular, he spoke about their decision to trade one of his former players, CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Sean Payton says the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade was a “steal” for the Eagles and he has no idea why the Saints traded him to Philly. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 7, 2023

The Saints traded Gardner-Johnson last August after Payton stepped away from the team. New Orleans received two 2024 NFL Draft picks in return for the former Florida standout.

Gardner-Johnson had a great 2022 season as the Eagles clinched the first seed. He picked off six passes, defended eight passes, and recorded 67 tackles. Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Payton’s dig is certainly interesting, but he is focused on his task at hand. The veteran coach takes over a Broncos team that vastly underperformed a season ago.

Payton has a lot to evaluate over the course of these next few months. Quarterback Russell Wilson will be under a microscope after his disappointing 2022 season. But overall, the goal is to simply put the players in a position to win football games.

“I think the No. 1 job for us as coaches in evaluating our players is (determining): What do they do really well? And then, let’s try to put them in those positions,” the Broncos head coach said. “At least that’s a starting point, and I think that’s important to highlight their strengths and also to minimize any weaknesses.”